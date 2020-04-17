As coronavirus sweeps across Minnesota, with 1,912 lab confirmed cases and 94 deaths as of Thursday, local health care institutions have made a historic switch to a telemedicine-heavy care model.
Few health care institutions have made the transition more rapidly than the Mayo Clinic Health System. Dr. Stephanie Erickson, Mayo’s Regional Medical Information Officer, said that Mayo has shifted almost entirely to telemedicine for checkups and other basic care.
Erickson said that some patients, particularly in rural areas, are excited about the change. While Mayo serves dozens of communities throughout southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa, an office visit still means a significant drive for some.
Still, there’s no question that the switch to telemedicine has been a challenge, particularly for older patients. Erickson said that even some physicians haven’t had an easy time, although with the help of Mayo’s IT staff they are all now able to do video calls with patients.
For patients who struggle with technology, Mayo has set up a hotline to help them through the process. While Mayo continues to see a number of patients in person, such visits are only considered if medically necessary. Patients who have not yet done so are being asked to create a Patient Online Services account to help streamline the process. Over Mayo’s secure Patient Online Services system, patients can access their health care records and manage appointments with just a few clicks.
Erickson, a family medicine provider, said that by enabling the care provider to see their patient and vice versa, Zoom and other video call services have a big advantage over telephone calls.
“There’s a lot you pick up by seeing a head and neck shot of a person,” she said. “I can see where it hurts, I can tell by looking at them if they look OK.”
Allina
Mayo isn’t the only area health care institution suddenly providing much of its care via telemedicine. Allina Health, which operates District One Hospital in Faribault, is now conducting almost 60% of its scheduled visits via telemedicine.
That’s an astonishing figure considering that just a month ago, less than 1% of all Allina Care visits were conducted online. In a statement, Allina urged patients not to neglect their ongoing care needs even during this time of crisis. Due to the decrease of in-patient traffic, Allina has been able to keep up with its patients health care needs while designating some of its existing clinics exclusively for patients suffering respiratory symptoms from coronavirus or other illnesses.
Some Allina Clinics serve both patients with respiratory symptoms and those without, but have separate entrances and exits. Allina has set up a website and hotline to help patients discover whether telemedicine options could work for them.
Even after the pandemic passes, it's unlikely that Allina and other health care providers will go back to their previous care model. Instead, the focus will be on integrated virtual an in-person care seamlessly to provide a high quality, accessible patient experience.
“Our patients and providers have adopted virtual care very quickly and this will permanently change how we deliver care even after the COVID-19 pandemic passes,” said David Slowinske, Allina's senior vice president of operations, in a statement.
What about mental health?
Mental health facilities have had perhaps the most natural transition to telemedicine. With offices in Faribault, Owatonna and Waseca, Fernbrook Family Health is one of the largest mental health providers in the area.
Even though all of its physical offices are closed, Fernbrook is using telemedicine to continue serving patients and is even taking new referrals, according to Mary Morgan, clinical director of Fernbrook Faribault.
The switch was particularly abrupt for Fernbrook, which had not utilized telemedicine previously. Morgan said that while technology hasn’t always been easy to navigate, she is pleased with how the transition has gone thus far.
“It has gone better than I expected,” she said. “The people that we serve have been really open to utilizing telehealth.
With economic distress and drastic changes to routines troubling many, Minnesota’s already overtaxed mental health system is feeling even more strain. Morgan said that Fernbrook’s health care providers are emphasizing self-care with patients.
“We’re trying to encourage our clients to have a consistent routine, practice self care and not put too much pressure on themselves right now,” she said. “Everyone is experiencing a new normal.”
A new model
The sudden rise of the online-based model is one of several changes local health care institutions have made recently. It’s the most substantial change many patients and front-line care providers have seen at this point. While the technology to provide a significant amount of health care virtually has been available for years, the need has never come along until now.
In the past, Medicare and other health insurance often didn’t reimburse care providers for virtual appointments. On March 30, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that it would reimburse physicians for telehealth visits the same as for in-person visits.
Effective March 1, the change covers checkups and medical care provided for any reason, not just coronavirus care. Medicare also expanded access by scrapping a rule that required all telehealth visits to take place on devices meeting federal online privacy and security standards.
At the state level, significant changes have been made to make telemedicine more accessible. Given the state’s mental health care worker shortage, Gov. Tim Walz even signed an executive order to allow out of state mental health workers to provide telemedicine.
The $2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress last month includes the most significant telemedicine investment in recent memory. Days after the passage of the act, the Federal Communications Commission launched a new $200 million Coronavirus Telehealth Program.