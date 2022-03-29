Following a recent spate of alarming homophobic and racist incidents at local high school sporting events, district leaders are vowing to double down on efforts to foster a more inclusive and welcoming atmosphere for all students.
Of particular note is a series of controversial, racially charged alleged incidents involving New Prague High School students, which have led two metro-area districts, St. Louis Park and Robbinsdale Cooper, to suspend competition with New Prague.
Critics have said the recent alleged incidents speak to an entrenched culture of intolerance. The one involving Robbinsdale Cooper, in which New Prague fans were alleged to have made monkey noises towards Robbinsdale players, was said to have even involved adults.
New Prague Public Schools conducted an investigation into the situation, which concluded that the allegations could not be corroborated. Roughly 20 individuals at the game were interviewed as part of the investigation, though only one was affiliated with Robbinsdale Area Schools.
The assessment was rejected by Robbinsdale Area Schools, whose Superintendent David Engstrom released a statement emphasizing that the district believes and supports students and staff who made the allegations against New Prague.
On Feb. 15, the same day as the alleged incident involving Robbinsdale Cooper, two members of the New Prague boys hockey team reportedly called a member of the St. Louis Park hockey team a “monkey” and told him to “go back to the 1860s.”
While Dittberner apologized for the incident in a statement and said it was dealt with immediately, St. Louis Park Athletic Director Andrew Ewald announced, after internal discussions, that the school would not compete with New Prague for at least the remainder of the school year and the New Prague banner would be removed from St. Louis Park’s gym.
In response to concerns from the district’s own staff and students at a School Board meeting last month, Dittberner acknowledged that racist incidents have been on the rise in the last few years, and the district needs to do better.
The superintendent laid out a three-point plan to address racial bias at the school. First, the district will put together a task force, including students, staff, parents and community members focused on analyzing and assessing the problem.
Second, the district intends to provide additional resources for staff to try to mitigate and prevent harmful behaviors and support students affected. Third, the district is committing to further engagement with student leaders to promote greater inclusivity.
Such efforts could complement the initiatives announced by the Minnesota State High School League. In a Feb. 24 memorandum, the league committed to developing a model code of conduct and to provide districts with additional tools to help them reduce bullying and intolerance.
“It is essential that every effort be made, and action is taken to ensure that all students have a safe environment in which to learn and participate in activities. In addition, victims of racist words or actions need support,” said MSHSL leaders in the memorandum. “Together, we commit to making every effort to ensure that students have a safe environment in which to learn and participate in activities.”
New Prague district officials did not respond to multiple requests to lay out these plans in greater detail. However, other local district officials emphasized that they would continue their work to educate staff and students and provide particular support for students of color, as well as those from the LGBTQ+ community.
In St. Peter, the community has rallied around an openly gay three-sport athlete who has said he was subjected to several homophobic incidents while competing against rival New Ulm in basketball.
The student said he endured homophobic comments from members of the New Ulm student section as well as opposing players, and that he was physically harassed by an opposing player, who continuously pinched him on the court, leaving bruises. New Ulm schools has said the player was disciplined but has declined to discuss the matter further.
In response, St. Peter’s student section showed up to a playoff game against New Ulm in rainbow colors. The student said that, while the homophobic comments were significantly tampered down, the pinching continued, and the team bus was targeted with water bead guns on the ride back to St. Peter.
St. Peter Superintendent Bill Gronseth said that he’s proud of the support shown to the student by members of the St. Peter community. Still, he said that more must be done to ensure that all students feel respected and valued.
“We recognize how important it is to create that safe and welcoming environment for all students,” Gronseth said. “We've been working on this for a long time, but work still needs to be done.”
Gronseth said that equity and inclusion training for staff has been a key part of building a healthier environment. Even more important has been the leadership coming from students themselves who want to see positive change in their school and community.
At Faribault Public Schools, the position of student success coordinator was created about seven years ago with a mandate to ensure that the district would be able to provide a high quality education for every student in a rapidly diversifying community.
Superintendent Todd Sesker praised the work of Sambath Ouk, who held the position from its creation until he stepped down this year. Now, he said that new Student Success Coordinator Katie Schultz is picking up where Ouk left off.
Central to that mandate, Sesker emphasized, is addressing racism and homophobia. That means a commitment to creating programming that is more equitable and taking a proactive approach to addressing intolerance, while providing robust support to students of color and those in the LGBTQ+ community.
“We love every student that comes into those doors, and we want to make sure they are successful,” Sesker said. “We want to figure out ways to serve them.”
Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said that his district’s commitment to diversity and inclusion starts from a young age and is focused as much on teaching positive, inclusive approaches as on holding the perpetrators of intolerance accountable.
In addition to school staff, Hillmann said that parents and other community members have a major role to play in stamping out racist and homophobic bullying as well. He said that children tend to follow the examples set by their parents and other important adults in their life.
“As a community, we need to model embracing our differences,” he said.