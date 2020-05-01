Plans for the Trcka Park improvement project continue to progress, as the Lonsdale City Council made K.A. Witt Construction, Inc. the contractor.
After receiving a matching Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Outdoor Recreation Grant in the amount of $250,000 last fall, Lonsdale moved into the planning stages for the Trcka Park building project earlier this year. A full-sized paved ice rink with lights, a park building equipped with a warming house, restrooms and shelter, plus a parking lot and walkways, are expected to come to fruition with the help of grant funding.
Seven contractors bid on the project, which the city rebid in March. Four contractors had responded to the first bid in February, but the lowest bid at $424,000 exceeded the city’s budget. The City Council then authorized Oleson & Hobbie Architects to revise the plan to lower the cost for the second bidding round. This time, K.A. Witt Construction, of New Prague. came in with the lowest bid at $354,000.
During its virtual meeting Thursday evening, the City Council unanimously approved the bid, entering into a contract with K.A. Witt. The company offered two alternative bid prices, one at $10,000 for perimeter foundation for a future enclosure to the open picnic shelter and another for $21,500 for metal roof panels instead of asphalt shingles.
City Planner Ben Baker said it’s been known that residents venture to surrounding areas, like Elko New Market, for outdoor family functions, so adding the perimeter foundation would not only make for a better product but provide a large size gathering area. The council approved this alternative.
As for the roof, council members agreed they prefer the picnic shelter/warming house to match the roofs of other park domains, which are made of steel. According to Councilor Kevin Kodada, asphalt shingles would last about 20 to 25 years but steel shingles would last 10 to 15 more years on top of that. The council agreed to maintain consistency.
Construction of the park building will take place from the end of May until the beginning of September, according to the timeline. Grading work will start this month as well as underground utility work, and the ice rink and sidewalks will come together over the summer.
A clean audit
The city of Lonsdale has maintained financial standards for another year, resulting in a clean audit.
Ryan Schmidt, CPA of Shlenner Wenner & Co., presented to the City Council its audited financial statements during Thursday’s virtual meeting and said he found “no real difficulties during the audit.”
The city’s cash and investments increased by 8.26%, or $239,000, from 2018 to 2019, with an ending fund balance of $3.1 million in reserves. According to Schmidt, city expenses were under budget due to fewer expenditures for fire department capital outlay.
According to the financial statements Schmidt shared, the city’s revenues exceeded the budget last year. Greater collections of property taxes, assessments, and fire contract revenues contributed to this result. Operating revenues in 2019 were $2.9 million, and operating expenses were $2.6 million.
As far as remaining governmental funds are concerned, the city saw an overall decrease of about $13,000 in the Business Park debt fund as well as a decrease of about $300,000 in the Area 5 Capital Improvement Project debt fund. Schmidt said the debt in the statement has an associated revenue stream and a plan in place to pay off the debt, so there were “no real concerns in that regard.”
Similar to last year, Schmidt said the one weakness in the audit was the city’s lack of segregation duties, which means some staff members have a little more access to financial data than what Schmidt considers ideal. However, with fewer staff members than larger cities, Schmidt said this situation isn’t a big concern for Lonsdale.
Overall, Schmidt said, “[Lonsdale’s] fund balance is pretty strong, and operations seem to be generating sufficient revenues.”