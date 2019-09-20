The eighth annual Lonsdale Crawl is approaching Oct. 17 through 19 this year. This group made its way downtown to get as many passport stamps as possible during the Lonsdale Crawl in 2018. Pictured from left: Heather Lerfald, Avery Lerfald, Becca Pexa, Stacie Karkhoff, Amy Liebelt, Mindi Raleigh, Katie Mann and Sara Grogg. (News Review file photo)