Scouts BSA (Boy Scouts of America) Troops across the country reached a milestone Feb. 1, 2019 with the introduction of girl troops. Among these was Lonsdale’s Scouts BSA Girl Troop (7)327, which began a little over one year ago.
“The Boy Scouts is not just a boy thing,” said Scouter Alex Watts. “Girls can do it too, and I think this troop has really proved it, that girls can do anything.”
Scouts BSA Troop 327 existed long before girls were allowed to join, and in many ways, Scoutmaster Scott Pelava said the pre-existing troop already included the girls in scouting activities. Some are family members, like his daughter, Kelsey, and many girls participated in Venturing Crew, a co-ed program of BSA for 14- to 21-year-olds.
Alex explained that Venturing Crew is completely different than Scouting BSA. As a Venturer, she and the other girls couldn’t earn merit badges, and their effort wasn’t counted toward rankings because they weren’t first enrolled as Scouts. But Alex said Venturing Crew still equipped her with skills that allowed her to quickly catch up as a Scout.
“I think the girls troop is a lot more meaningful because we actually get rewarded for the things we do,” Alex said. “Being recognized for that is pretty cool.”
One main advantage to being part of a troop is the girls can now earn their Eagle, the highest ranking in BSA, like the boys. Typically, Scouts who want to earn their Eagle must achieve it by their 18th birthday. But since girls couldn’t join Scouting BSA until last year, many of them may deal with a time crunch. For that reason, Pelava explained, the girls’ two-year time slot for completing their Eagle projects started after they joined Scouting BSA, regardless of when they turn 18.
Riley Holets, the youngest Scout in the group, said she’s “overjoyed to have a girls troop.” As senior patrol leader, Holets said she opens the meetings sometimes, and attends extra meetings to plan out full Scout meetings. She also directs activities on occasions.
“Venturing was a ton of fun but we were still separate from the guys in most ways,” Holets said. “It’s a ton of fun to have the merit badges and ranks that we do.”
Alex's mom, Nancy Watts, serves as Scoutmaster of the troop, which currently includes five girls in their mid- to upper-teens. Five girls are needed to start a troop, she said, and she and Pelava are growing both the boys and girls troops.
“I’m very proud that I get to be there to help them in this, to have the same opportunities boys have had all these years,” Nancy said.
In the girl troop’s first year of existence, Nancy said the Scouts had to play catch-up to meet the requirements of becoming an Eagle in less time, but girls who participated in Venturing Crew already completed many of these tasks.
Nancy said all five girls are Grey Wolf trained, meaning they underwent the Northern Star Scouting National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT). Three girls are members of Order of the Arrow (OA), which recognizes exemplary Scouts. Girls qualify for OA membership by partaking in 15 nights of camping while registered with a Troop, according to Boy Scouts of America.
Being a Scout also presented other opportunities for the girls to travel and meet international friends. Three of the girls, said Nancy, attended World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. Locally, she said the troop took camping trips in both the summer and the wintertime.
“I think it’s a wonderful program that offers so many opportunities,” Nancy said.
“I love the activities, I love being together with my friends, I just love every single bit of it," Alex added. "It’s fantastic.”