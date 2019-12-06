There’s an opportunity in Lonsdale to visit with Santa, decorate cookies, and check a few items off holiday shopping lists — and it’s all happening under one roof.
Joseth Hertaus of the Lonsdale American Legion has hosted the annual event for the past three years. This year’s Santa at the Legion event, featuring over 30 local vendors and crafters, takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Santa will be available for visits and photos with children off and on during three shifts — from 9 to 10 a.m., from 11 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2 p.m. For the first time this year, Hertaus said there won’t be a photo charge. Instead, she’s asking guests to support the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf by bringing a cash donation or non-perishable food item to the community outing. LAFS staff will collect the donations near Santa's station.
Sugar Mama Bakery presents an additional activity for children this year: cookie decorating. Shoppers may also purchase cookie kits at this vendor stop.
Hertaus estimates about 90% of vendors come from the Lonsdale area to sell their stocking stuffers, Christmas home decor and homemade gifts. Tupperware, jewelry, ornaments, cups, winter wear and books are just a few of the items available for purchase.
Dori Vikla of Vikla Farm & Greenhouse is a returning vendor for the Legion event. Her stand offers a variety of green gift ideas like planters, succulents, wreaths and spruce tops. Shoppers may also order floral arrangements at her table and buy popcorn and honey.
Lonsdale author Gordon Fredrickson, who has written a number of children’s and non-fiction books related to agriculture and farm living, is a first-time vendor at the Legion event this year. He and his wife, Nancy, plan to sell their Farm Country series books, which each features a different holiday story, for a discounted price. “A Farm Country Christmas Eve,” which was published in 2008, is a farmer’s take on “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
“We’ll have all the other books there as well and any handouts for people who maybe want me to speak at their school or organization,” said Fredrickson.
In the midst of the vendors selling their products, local organizations also make appearances at the Legion. The Lonsdale Lions Club will hand out bags of popcorn, and the Lonsdale SnoWizards plan to answer questions from community members.
“We’re hoping to generate more interest and members and to also put information out there and let people around town know we have maintained snowmobile trails around Lonsdale to Montgomery,” said Andrea Motz, SnoWizards member. “Some people don’t realize that still, so we try to get that information out there.”
There’s still time for more vendors to sign up, according to Hertaus, and no one gets turned away. Those interested may call the Lonsdale American Legion at 507-744-2387 to inquire.