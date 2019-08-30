Task force agents have busted a local man allegedly in possession of nearly 1,000 oxycodone pills and other illegal drugs worth nearly $100,000.
A release from Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason announced that agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, assisted by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery Police Department, executed a search warrant Aug. 28 for Gilberto Martinez Jr., 41, along with his residence located at 714 Mill Avenue No. 34, Montgomery. The search warrant was obtained after an ongoing narcotics investigation involving Martinez.
As a result of the search warrant, 47 grams of cocaine, 6.8 grams of methamphetamine, 979 oxycodone pills and 73 ecstasy tablets were seized. Gilberto Martinez Jr. is being held in the Le Sueur County jail, charged with two counts of first-degree sales, one count of first-degree possession and other controlled substance crimes.
The total estimated street value of all the drugs seized is $95,748. The street value was determined by statewide averages and sometimes that is broken down to the gram and milligram level.
Cannon River Task Force Commander Paul LaRoche noted the investigation is still active and ongoing, and the ocycodone pills confiscated are being tested for any other substances. LaRoche said the 979 oxycodone pills stand out among the items seized.
"The pill number is quite high," he said. "They are potentially very dangerous pills. It’s rare to find someone in possession of that many."
Overall, LaRoche was happy with the work of his agents in another bust by the Cannon River Task Force. In the last year, the task force, which has been recognized as tops in the state, has been involved in several high-profile arrests that have netted hundreds of pounds of illegal substances, including methamphetamine and heroin.
"It was another great case by our agents, working hard to get as much off the streets as we can and hold the upper level dealers accountable," he said.