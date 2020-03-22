In response to the COVID-19 health pandemic, Mayor Tim Rud signed a peace time emergency declaration for the city of Lonsdale Sunday morning.
By this declaration, effective March 22, Rud and the city of Lonsdale direct city departments to "review and ordinance and regulatory requirements, operations and civil and legal proceedings, events and resources that can and should be adjusted or suspended to enact local emergency regulations to support residents of Lonsdale during the pandemic."
In addition, the declaration directs the city administrator to work with Rice County, the state of Minnesota and the U.S. federal government to acquire appropriate aid and resources as needed.
The local state of emergency is effective for three days, according to the declaration, after which the approval of the City Council is needed for it to continue. Therefore, an emergency City Council meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 23 via Zoom.
All City Council meetings will be held via this online platform until further notice, and those in the community who wish to participate should contact City Administrator Joel Erickson to acquire Zoom meeting access.