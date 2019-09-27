The Lonsdale City Council spent June through September planning ahead for next year. At its regular Thursday meeting, the board approved a resolution that set the city’s preliminary budget and property tax levy for 2020.
The 2020 proposed budget is $10.49 million and the preliminary tax levy at $2.1 million. The council approved the amounts 3-0 with Council members Scott Pelava and Steve Cherney absent.
The city's 2020 budget increased from last year’s preliminary budget, which was $8.1 million.
"We did not do a street project this year, and that’s essentially the reason it’s more [in 2020]," said City Administrator Joel Erickson.
Though the proposed preliminary tax levy is set at $2.1 million, estimates show a 5.5% reduction in the city’s tax rate and a $22,350 or 1.1% increase in revenue. Homeowners and property owners will experience varying degrees of impact based on the increase of their property values.
Erickson said he used a conservative estimate of 7% for valuation increase.
“Any increase in values above that 7% relates directly to the tax levy and will reduce at even more than the 5.5% we’ve improved so far,” said Erickson.
As a reminder, Mayor Tim Rud said the city controls its tax rate and has been cutting it down a number of years, at least since 2016.
Rud attributes part of the budget increase to staffing, as wages will see a 3.5% increase in 2020. Erickson added that Public Works Compensation for council will remain the same.
The council also based its budget on a 10% increase in health insurance, but Erickson said the actual increase ended up being 8.5%.
Other budgeted items for 2020 include a new squad car for the Lonsdale Police Department and updated equipment for Public Works. At the same meeting, the City Council approved a quote in the amount of $30,500 submitted by Dodge of Burnsville for a 2020 Dodge Durango Pursuit to replace the 2013 squad car.
The 2020 street project, a major budget item that will take place west of Main Street and south of Hwy. 19, is expected to cost the city $2 million at the most.
“We’re pretty cognizant not to go over that $2 million mark,” said Rud. “It depends on when bids come in, typically in January.”
Rud expects the project to begin in early May. Residents will be notified about neighborhood meetings where they can address any concerns about the project, or call the city office at 507-744-2327.
“We’re pretty diligent on holding the line and expenses,” said Rud. “I think it’s a really good budget for the economy and we’re fortunate to be a growing city.”
The City Council welcomes public input on the proposed city budget and property tax levy at its 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Contact the city administrator at 507-744-2327 with questions related to the county auditor’s property tax notice, or mail them to PO Box 357, Lonsdale, MN 55046.