Forty-four local families retrieved their pumpkin pies and potatoes at the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf Thursday as part of its annual Thanksgiving meal program, an annual tradition in Lonsdale.
It’s organized chaos from 12:30 to 5 p.m. as pre-registered families pick up their Thanksgiving meal ingredients, but for the first time this year, volunteers from the Lonsdale SnoWizards Snowmobile Club helped manage the flow of traffic.
What’s more is the SnoWizards are the first organization outside the food shelf, known as LAFS, to help fund the program. Usually, the food shelf uses funds from its regular food budget to purchase the main courses, side dishes and desserts.
“We’re honored to fund the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf this season in providing Thanksgiving meals to families in Lonsdale this week,” said Andrea Motz, SnoWizards member. “Executive Director Tami Heimer, her staff and the volunteers do a fabulous job promoting the food shelf and helping it stay afloat for those in need. The club appreciates having this organization in our community.”
LAFS volunteers already packaged the 44 meal sacks before the SnoWizards arrived at noon Thursday. The families chose from either turkey or ham as their main course, and the rest of the sack included Thanksgiving meal staples like potatoes, stuffing mix, rolls and canned vegetables. The food shelf also stored pumpkin pies and whipped topping in the coolers for the families to pick up. For larger families, the volunteers increased the portions.
While volunteering, SnoWizards like Motz and husband and wife Mike and Jessica Lundeen greeted customers and helped carry the meals to their vehicles as meal program co-chairs Vi Miller and Carol Franek monitored the food shelf.
Heimer and her husband joined the Lonsdale SnoWizards this past year, which inspired her to request the club’s help with the Thanksgiving meal program.
Apart from donating to the food shelf, the SnoWizards have supported a wide variety of community groups. The club provides training and field certification of snowmobile safety for children and adults, offers a Dollars for Scholars scholarship to Tri-City United and New Prague school district students, and sponsors the Lonsdale Ambassadors program as well as riders for the Minnesota United Snowmobile Association (MNUSA) Veterans Appreciation Ride. The club also maintains snowmobile trails in the area by posting signage, replacing damaged signs and working with local landowners.
Heimer explained that the club has a pull tab license, so it has pull tabs at the Whistle Stop Tavern and Grill as well as Brewster’s Bar and Grill in Veseli. The club uses the money accrued from these pull tabs to give back to the community.
“The SnoWizards do so much for the community, and a lot of people I think don’t realize it,” said Heimer. “… I myself didn’t realize how much they do.”