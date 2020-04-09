The Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners discussed a number of road projects in the area and its most recent meeting, and among them was the intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 28, north of Montgomery.
The commissioners discussed a Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) led project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of 12 and 28. Twenty-two crashes between 2009 and 2019, including one fatality and three serious injuries, have been logged at this intersection, drawing concern from MNDOT and residents in the area. The state reached out to Le Sueur County to gauge their interest in a roundabout.
“I stated to MNDOT that the only way I would recommend being a part of a project like this is if there were alternative funds available,” said Tiegs. “With that being said, we looked into the availability of highway safety improvement plan funds, and we were approved for a grant for Le Sueur County for $765,000.”
The grant would cover 90% of Le Sueur County’s costs for the roundabout improvement, though Commissioner Steve Rohlfing pointed out that if the costs were higher than the engineer’s estimate, the county would have to pay more as well. A finalized plan hasn’t been put together for a roundabout, but MNDOT is targeting 2022 as a potential date for construction. The commissioners were not asked to take any action on the issue at the meeting.
Residents in the area might be getting used to roundabout, as, just to the north, New Prague had already added multiple, and two more are being included with the ongoing Hwy. 19 construction project, running through the city. Construction on that project is slated to finish in 2021.