The Lonsdale Knights of Columbus are busy planning an event they are calling the Saints and Superheroes Breakfast.
The breakfast, which the Knights of Columbus hope to make an annual event, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 13 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale. And it won't be like any other. It will include a chance for attendees to meet Lonsdale area law enforcement, fire fighters and other emergency responders.
“It will be a nice recognition for our law enforcement, fire and rescue, lots of fun for kids and a great cause," said Grand Knight Josh Rickert, who added that he's "looking forward to bringing everyone together to honor the importance of the real saints and superheroes in the community."
The breakfast is not only an opportunity for children to meet the men and women who work to the protect the community and keep it safe, proceeds will help pay for life-saving Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and First Aid stations the Knights' plan to install in the church and at the Villages of Lonsdale.
AEDs are portable electronic devices that automatically diagnose life-threatening heart problems like arrhythmias and cardiac arrest, and treat them through defibrillation. The AEDs apply electricity that stops the arrhythmia and allows the heart to re-establish its rhythm. Having the easy-to-use devices in both venues will ensure they're available should a medical emergency arise, and potentially save a life.
There is a twist to the Saints and Superheroes theme: all kids who dress up as their favorite saint or superhero will be entered to win prize.
The Knights believe this will also help kids to feel like they are part of the event.
The prices for the breakfast — pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice — is $9 for those 13+, and $5 for kids 5 to 12. The meal is free for kids who are under the age of 4. Takeout plates will be available for those who are interested.
Anyone interested in helping out at the breakfast is welcome.