Tri-City United seniors Jack Erickson and Josie Plut received the same email from Activities Director Chad Johnson earlier this month, announcing their nominations for the Triple “A” Award.
Minnesota State High School League’s Triple “A” Award recognizes a boy and a girl who demonstrate excellence in academics, arts and athletics. TCU’s nominees, selected by a team of advisors, will have their applications submitted for regional and state judging.
“I was pretty excited,” Erickson said of the announcement. “There’s no scholarship that comes with it unless it qualifies for state, but I was still really excited because I love being part of my school … I like to take my education into my own hands, and I’m proud of my teachers and of myself.”
Said Plut: “I was very surprised, to be honest. I was very happy, though ... I was shocked, in a good way.”
Jack Erickson
Of the three “A’s” in Triple A, Erickson considers himself the most involved in the arts. As a percussionist alone, he participates in the pit band for school musicals, concert band, marching band, pep band and the drum line. He is both the section leader in concert band and center snare in the drum line this year.
Erickson has acquired plenty of public speaking and performance experiences during high school, having participated in both speech and theater. As captain of the TCU speech team this year, Erickson has entered the duo interpretations category, which involves acting with another person and following strict guidelines.
In his favorite activity, one act play, Erickson started out as a stage manager the first year and eventually landed a lead role. His team went to the section contest for one act two years in a row, both times earning fourth out of eight places.
“In the arts, especially in theater, you’re able to take on this persona that isn’t you and make that character come to life,” Erickson said. “It’s similar in life because you’re always adapting. I feel the highest form of empathy is literally putting yourself in another character’s shoes.”
Erickson serves as Student Council treasurer as well as president of National Honor Society and he has maintained a 4.0 grade point average all six semesters of his high school career. But despite these achievements, he considers himself less motivated than his peers and a procrastinator. What keeps him going is remembering that good grades allow him more opportunities to do what makes him happy in the future. After high school, he wants to pursue a career in the medical field.
Science and math are two of Erickson’s favorite subjects, along with biology and the creative writing side of English. He enjoys writing stories, which helps him to do well on essays.
Although Erickson focuses less on athletics than the other two aspects of Triple “A,” something he learned from track made it into this application essay. His coach often tells him to “step over the hurdles” rather than jumping over them, which Erickson considers a metaphor for facing life’s challenges head on.
Erickson named two of his friends, fellow TCU seniors Jessica Dull and Arya Menk, among his biggest influencers. He described Dull as someone who “is always striving for her best and always doing everything in her power to get where she needs to go” while Menk is “a very talented musician, trumpet player and pianist” who also strives to do well academically.
“I’m motivated by both of them to do my very best all the time,” he said.
Josie Plut
Plut is perhaps most known for her involvement with tennis and track, but while athletics occupies much of her time, she believes in being well-rounded. She began playing tennis as a seventh grader, simply because she enjoyed it, and also developed an appreciation for being on a team. Embracing her competitive side, she started running in track the same year. She’s grateful to have completed her final season of tennis as captain for the second year before TCU shifted to full distance learning.
For Plut, one of her biggest takeaways from high school athletics is the routine she adopted. Even during quarantine this year, she set a schedule for going outside and being active. She said she also developed good sportsmanship by learning to work as a team no matter the circumstances.
Plut is also a National Honor Society student, which gives her the volunteer experience of encouraging others to donate to food drives and other fundraisers.
As for the arts, Plut participated in band as a clarinet player for most of middle school and one year of high school. While she enjoyed it at the time, she dropped the class to prioritize career-based courses.
Plut considers academics important during her high school career, particularly the advanced classes she’s taken for college credit. Instead of signing up for easier classes her senior year, she wanted to take courses that would prepare her for college. As a junior, she took a medical terminology class that she considers beneficial for her future career path.
After high school, Plut wants to attend school to become a physician assistant. While she hasn’t made an official decision of where to attend college, the University of Wisconsin, Lacrosse is currently on her radar due to its physician assistant program.
“My motivation comes from family and friends,” Plut said. “Especially in the pandemic, my parents understand it’s such a different time for high schoolers, and definitely my friends are going through the same thing, and we go to each other’s activities.”