For the first time since a brutal 2015 outbreak that cost the state’s poultry producers close to $650 million, cases of avian influenza have been discovered in Minnesota.
First reported on March 26, bird flu quickly spread to flocks in roughly a half-dozen counties. Early on, the infections were mainly concentrated in west-central Minnesota, though a smaller flock in southern Minnesota’s Mower County tested positive as well.
But news came out April 5 that the strain had reached several more flocks in the area, including a 22,000-turkey meat bird flock in Le Sueur County and an about 20,000-turkey meat bird flock in Dodge County.
So far, over 635,000 birds have been exposed and have been or will be euthanized across the state in an attempt to halt the spread of the highly contagious virus. In Iowa, which has been the epicenter of the outbreak, more than 8 million birds have already been put down.
While bird flu poses no direct danger to human health, a significant outbreak of avian flu does threaten consumers with even higher food prices, compounding factors such as inflation and supply chain issues that have already been driving prices upward.
The flu is particularly troublesome for Minnesota’s economy, because the state’s robust poultry industry is such a key part of its rural economy. The state ranks in the nation’s top 10 chicken producing states, but it's well known as the nation’s leading turkey producer, with roughly 42-45 million turkeys raised annually.
Given how vast the state’s poultry industry is, state and federal officials have made stopping avian flu here a priority, even though Minnesota isn’t yet the outbreak’s epicenter. Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would send an Emergency Response Team to work along state officials focused on identifying hotspots and containing the virus’s spread.
In addition, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health issued a 31-day state ban on poultry sales at exhibitions and fairs. State officials said the ban would minimize the risk of viral spread without fundamentally threatening the availability of poultry products.
While it may have been seven years since the last outbreak of bird flu, ongoing market volatility has been far from smooth sailing for producers. While demand for poultry has remained strong, the industry has shifted dramatically since the last outbreak.
Perhaps most challenging to present efforts against avian flu is the proliferation of small backyard flocks. While smaller, family owned operations have always been at the heart of the state’s poultry industry, the industry now is far more decentralized than it was even in 2015.
Abby Neu Schuft, a poultry educator from University of Minnesota Extension Service in Wilmar, emphasized that the state has been working for years with larger producers in particular to improve biosecurity, fully aware that it would be only a matter of time before another outbreak.
This time around, the disease is being spread particularly heavily by wild birds and ducks, which makes it particularly difficult to stop, especially for small flock owners. With even unclean clothing, footwear and vehicles as potential vectors for the virus, tremendous planning and discipline are needed to keep flocks healthy.
That’s why Neu Scheft said that educating smaller and backyard flock owners has been a top priority. So far, she noted that close to half of infections so far have come from the small and backyard flocks whose owners generally have less understanding of the virus and how to prevent its spread.
“Our smaller flock owners are less familiar with the virus, but they’re very quickly learning that they are just as susceptible,” she said.
In order to limit the spread of the virus, Neu Scheft said that small flock owners should do everything they can to discourage wild birds, who are currently the virus’s most difficult to contain vectors, from stopping by their farm for rest and a drink.
“It’s important to minimize any standing water,” she said. “A lot of wild birds will try to stop and rest, so it’s important to use a line of separation to protect your birds from them.”
Neu Scheft also emphasized the importance of wearing “chore-specific clothing” when in the coop and interacting with poultry. That way, any virus that one might get on their clothing from interacting with another infected bird does not spread into their coop.
Rice County Farmers Union President Steven Read, who has a large flock of poultry on his farm, said he’s incredibly nervous about the outbreak. However, it gives him great comfort that the USDA team is on the ground, working to search for and destroy the virus.
“I think that farmers have improved biosecurity on their farms,” he said. “But they're still birds, so it's difficult.”