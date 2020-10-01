Lonsdale took a break from residential road construction in 2020, but a project impacting the Third Avenue SW and Fourth Avenue SW area is expected to begin May 2021.
At its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 24, the Lonsdale City Council approved a resolution accepting the 2021 street project and utility feasibility report.
The project, initiated by the City Council, involves the reconstruction of nearly 5,000 feet of roadway, 800 feet of alleys and 5,700 feet of water main. According to City Engineer John Powell, who presented the feasibility report, these roads already deteriorated to the point of needing reconstruction, and the aging and deteriorating pipe material has caused a number of water main breaks.
Powell’s estimate of the total project cost is $3.6 million. General obligation bonds and city funds will pay for the sanitary repair, storm sewer repair, water main and street construction. Assessments, levied against the impacted properties and consistent with previous construction projects, will cover surface and drainage improvements. That comes out to $14,000 per single family residential unit ($3,920 for water only) and $245 per front foot of commercial properties. The percentage of assessment to private property is about 26%.
City Administrator Joel Erickson explained that the city would not be able to sell general obligation bonds to pay for the project without property tax assessments, and legally, the city must assess up to a certain amount in order to increase home valuation.
Streets impacted by construction will include:
- Third Avenue SW from Central Street West to south of Florida Street SW
- Fourth Avenue SW from Railway Street SW to the south cul-de-sac
- Alabama Street SW from Fourth Avenue SW to Second Avenue SW
- Colorado Street SW from Third Avenue SW to Second Avenue SW
- Delaware Street SW from Fourth Avenue SW to Second Avenue SW
The impacted alleyways will be between Central Street West, Second Avenue SW, Alabama Street SW and Third Avenue SW, and between Alabama Street SW, Second Avenue SW, Colorado Street SW and Third Avenue SW.
The project will include both a temporary and complete replacement of the existing water main system on Third Avenue SW, Fourth Avenue SW, Alabama Street SW, Colorado Street SW and Delaware Street SW. In addition, city staff proposed a new water segment on Third Avenue SW between Alabama Street SW and Central Street.
The new storm sewer will extend along Delaware Street SW from Third Avenue SW to Fourth Avenue SW to the Fourth Avenue SW intersection, where there will be catch basin inlets.
To comply with state statute, the City Council must hold a public hearing to address the project and receive community comments. The council agreed to hold that hearing during its Thursday, Oct. 29 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Before that, the council will hold a neighborhood meeting Oct. 8.