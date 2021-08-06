Aug. 14 is a big day in Lonsdale for those who want to celebrate their community, see their neighbors, enjoy good food and participate in a host of activities.
Coming off a year with one canceled event after another, Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, executive director of the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, anticipates a record number of Community Day attendees this year.
“Others have informed us that every festival that’s happened has been running out of food and alcohol with these record numbers, so we’re trying to prepare ourselves,” Gutzke-Kupp said. “I think after the State Fair, I have a feeling we’re going to be starting to prepare for another round of masking and everything else, so I think people are excited to get out as much as they can this summer.”
More attendees requires more volunteers, so the Lonsdale Community Day Committee is seeking extra helpers to assist with gates, collecting money and distributing tickets. Those interested can contact Gutzke-Kupp at 507-744-4962 or shanna@lonsdalechamber.com.
Lonsdale Community Day events begin early in the morning Saturday, Aug. 14 and last until 1 a.m. the following day. To continue ensuring a safe event for families, the Chamber will provide masks and sanitizer along with wash stations throughout the festival.
The first event is the Skywarn Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m. on South Main Street. Next is the BBQ cook off at 8 a.m. in the Lonsdale Country Market parking lot. Also at 8 a.m., Stika Park will host a volleyball tournament. Registration is open for both the cook off and the volleyball tournament by calling the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce at 507-744-4962.
For a peek into the past, old Lonsdale Schoolhouse tours are available from 9 a.m. to noon on Third Avenue SW.
The Lonsdale Lions sponsors a children’s tractor pull as part of Community Day with registration starting at 9:30 a.m. and the contest itself at 10 a.m. on South Main Street.
The beer garden opens at 10 a.m. and remains open until 1 a.m., when Community Day ends. This will run on North Main Street.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., folks can play bingo at a tent located in the Lonsdale Country Market parking lot.
The New Prague dance team will perform from noon to 12:30 p.m. on North Main, on the street next to the main stage.
Children’s games and activities will run from noon to 6 p.m. in the grass area of the DRS parking lot. Tickets will be for sale so families can enjoy a variety of games for children of ages along with face painting, balloons and inflatables.
Attendees can browse food, craft and merchandise vendors throughout the day on North and South Main Street.
One of the most highly anticipated events of Community Days is the grand parade, which begins at 1 p.m. on Main Street. Grand Marshall Daryl Rieck, Lonsdale American Legion commander, will lead the parade lineup.
“He’s personally been involved in the community for over 35 years,” Gutzke-Kupp said of Rieck. He continues his selfless services as Legion commander. He’s completely dedicated to military service, attending weekly visits to Fort Snelling for riffle guard duty. Daryl represents the best of Lonsdale, and he defines what service to one’s nation and community should resemble.”
As a new event this year, the Lonsdale Fire Department hosts a water battle with over 30 different fire departments immediately following the parade on South Main, near the American Legion.
The kids’ bean bag tournament is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. with registration starting at 7 a.m. at the command center on North Main. This is a free event.
A heavy equipment fair from 3 to 5 p.m. at the DRS parking lot is where children and adults alike can check out a number of vehicles and city equipment.
The ever popular car show is from 4 to 6 p.m. with registration beginning at 3:30 p.m. on South Main. The show itself has moved locations this year, to South Main Street.
The car cruise begins at 6 p.m. from South to North Main. Registration is $12 per vehicle the day of the event.
The 18-plus bean bag tournament is at 4 p.m. with registration starting at 7 a.m. at the command center on North Main. This event fills up quickly, Gutzke-Kupp said, so she encourages participants to sign up as soon as possible. There is a maximum of 24 teams, and cash prizes are available for winners.
Another new event this year is Steel Domain live wrestling at 7 p.m. outside the American Legion. This event is free and sponsored by Bulldog Contractors.
The final event of the evening is a high energy band with over 40 costume changes. Pop Rocks performs all music genres from 9 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday. A courtesy ride Silver Cab will be available that evening, and more information about this service will be at the command center and beer garden.
Gutzke-Kupp credits sponsors for making the event possible as well as the City of Lonsdale and the Lonsdale Police Department for ensuring the event runs smoothly.
“From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank the Lonsdale Area Chamber of Commerce Board and the Lonsdale Community Day Committee chairs for working tirelessly throughout the year to plan this event for our community,” Gutzke-Kupp said. “Working long hours, meeting every month, help setting up, tearing down, recruiting family members, taking time away from their families, organizing events and other duties, this event would not be possible.”