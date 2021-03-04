For years, local soil and water conservation districts have been working alongside nonprofits like the Cannon River Watershed Partnership to help farmers implement conservation practices in a financially feasible manner.
While farmers are often eager to plant cover crops or implement practices such as conservation tillage, up front costs can be daunting. Margins have been small in recent years, leading many farmers to stick with the tried and true unless they are incentivized.
Mike Peterson, who alongside his wife Kay, won the Outstanding Conservationist of the Year Award from the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District, said that the risks inherently associated with farming make farmers even less inclined to try new practices.
“In ag, what we do is basically put all of our annual paychecks out there on the lawn and hope Mother Nature treats us well enough that we make it,” he said. “How much of your paycheck are you going to bet on something that might work — or might not?”
A potential solution, which Peterson supports is the new Soil Healthy Farming Program proposed by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield. The proposal would extend sizable incentives to farmers in exchange for implementing soil healthy farming practices.
Richland Township farmer Jim Purfeerst expressed support for providing grants to help farmers implement soil healthy practices.. A newly minted member of the Rice County Board of Commissioners, Purfeerst previously served on the Rice SWCD and has implemented soil conservation practices on his farm.
“I think it sounds like a fabulous idea,” he said. “We’ve been planting cover crops on our farm for years.”
Lippert’s proposal was approved in committee on a bipartisan vote, but has yet to gain a Republican co-sponsor. However, the Senate version is backed by Independent Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, who caucuses with Republicans.
Under the proposed legislation, farmers could receive up to $15,000 in grants for soil healthy practices, $12,500 in direct payments for cropping practices and $17,500 in direct payments for managed rotational grazing. Funding would come through local Soil and Water Conservation districts rather than directly from the state. SWCDs would be expected to prioritize smaller farmers as well as socially disadvantaged farmers, as highlighted by the state’s Emerging Farmers Working Group.
Peterson said that it’s important for agriculture to move toward greener practices as the world grapples with climate change. While local crop farmers don’t produce nearly as much pollution as some ag sectors, better soil practices could help farmers sequester more carbon.
“As far as climate change is concerned, I know (ag) is going to get a lot of the blame,” he said. “I’d like to see us be part of the solution too.”
In addition to funding, Lippert’s bill sets a series of targets for the implementation of soil healthy practices. Half of all farmers would be asked to use soil healthy practices by 2030, and all of them would need to do so by 2035.
“Our hope is to really scale the program up,” said Lippert. “This would really help to make our soil more resilient.”
Peterson said he’s supportive of the first goal, but more hesitant of the second. Instead of setting such a lofty, aspirational goal, he’d prefer the state set a target that is less specific or at least more realistic.
“When you say 100%, that’s pretty restrictive,” he said. “It will be very hard to achieve.”
Rice SWCD District Manager Steve Pahs said he likes the concept of the bills, and that more funding would be helpful. While farmers in Rice County are adding cover crops at a strong pace, more funding could help further progress to be made.
Pahs added that he believes soil health programs should remain voluntary. His organization, he said, has built strong voluntary relationships with farmers based on trust and respect which have enabled big changes.
With new leadership in Washington, D..C, Steele County farmer Dan Deml said he expects soil health and conservation in general to gain renewed focus. By providing funding and helping farmers to gradually move toward soil conservation practices, Deml said that expected changes can be made in a farmer-friendly manner.
“I would say that any kind of a voluntary practice with incentives is more easily accepted than mandates,” he added.