With 2020 in the rear-view mirror, Lonsdale has plans to grow and expand in new ways in 2021.
City Administrator Joel Erickson provided a snapshot of what residents can expect to see happening in Lonsdale this year.
At City Hall, Erickson said the administration made plans to start the year out with a new software for building permit, which gives applicantts the ability to buy and make payments for their permits online. The software is designed to make permit payments more convenient to those who can’t make it to City Hall during its business hours, he said.
In 2021, Erickson anticipates the construction of about 30 homes, putting Lonsdale on track with new home construction in 2020. Lonsdale will continue utilizing services through Municipal Inspections.
Erickson said the City Council asked him to look at switching to even year elections in Lonsdale, with cost being the main contributing factor. The change would save the city about $5,000, he said. Currently, Lonsdale holds elections in odd years, opposite the area’s two school districts, and state, county and the federal government.
While the Trcka Park warming house and skating rink project was finalized for the most part in 2020, park-goers will see the parking lot paved and concrete sidewalks added in 2021.
Lonsdale Liquor anticipates another transfer of $50,000 in revenue to help pay for a portion of the Trcka Park project. The liquor store already transferred its first $50,000 payment in 2020, so it will contribute $100,000 total to the project over two years.
The Lonsdale Fire Department will continue to provide services to the four surrounding townships in 2021 and work on equipment replacement.
Like the past couple of years, the Economic Development Authority will focus on marketing as well as implementing initiatives that come out of the EDA’s Business Retention and Expansion program.
Lonsdale residents can expect to see a few visible projects in 2021, including street reconstruction, new businesses and a new public safety facility.
The main street reconstruction project in Lonsdale will cover the southern half of Third and Fourth avenues SW, Colorado Street between Second and Third, and Delaware Street between Second Avenue SW and Fourth Avenue SW.
City staff has looked into street maintenance options for other areas of town as well. One is Dogwood Street NE, which needs patching. Staff also looked at installing drain tile on the east side of Willow Creek Drive SE, down the hill from Minnesota Millwork and Fixtures and the Lonsdale Dog Park.
Another potential project is a repaving on Industrial Park Drive SE.
The City Council approved plans and specifications for the Lonsdale public safety facility during its Dec. 21 meeting, and bids will be accepted until Jan. 19. Construction is expected to begin in late spring or early summer and wrap up near the end of 2021, per Wold Architects’ projections.
Three new businesses are in the process of settling into Lonsdale this year. First National Bank of Le Center is currently being constructed near Mackenthun’s Fine Foods. Ace’s Nutrition, a nutrition club that sells shakes and herbal teas, is a new business on Main Street. The third, Advanced Exhaust Solutions, recently received City Council approval of a purchase agreement. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be constructed in the Business Park in 2021.