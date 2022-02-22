The larger development will have 53 solar panels on 10 to 12 acres on the north side of 90th St. E., around 4 miles east of Northfield. The panels are going on a 156-acre property, which is zoned agricultural and owned by the Gwendolyn Green Trust.
The nearest residence is over 750 feet away, and there is a large grove of trees in between, the application notes.
The other approved solar array will have 32 panels on the east side of Hall Avenue, just east of the city and Carlton College. The panels will be located on 8-to-10 acres of a 67-acre property owned by Michael Peterson. The site is zoned as urban reserve.
“There is significant separation and screening from nearby residences,” the application states.
Requirements of the conditional use permits include a minimum 70-foot setback from roads and a security fence. The property must be returned to agricultural land if the solar panels are removed.
“The impact to the area is low from a construction, operation and end of life perspective,” Novel Green Solar representative Scott Tempel wrote in the applications. “Construction and setup are not invasive. Solar energy production is a passive activity, and the system does not alter the underlying nature of the land which can be returned to any other appropriate use.”
No members of the public objected to either proposal, and county commissioners approved them without any discussion.
Both developments will have dual-axis panels, which are mounted on poles and can move in all directions to capture the most sunlight.
County commissioners also approved a permit amendment to allow dual-axis panels at another previously approved solar project. That 32-panel solar development is happening at 7609 Dennison Blvd., which is 1 mile south of Northfield.