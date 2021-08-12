Reagan Gaul is no stranger to the Lonsdale Ambassadors program, having worn different crowns since she was a 2011 Little Ambassador.
A decade later, Gaul is the new Miss Lonsdale 2022. She was crowned at the Lonsdale Ambassadors program held Saturday, Aug. 7 at Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School.
“I’m very excited and honored to be given this opportunity,” Gaul said. “It’s just very exciting.”
The daughter of Ted and Stephi, Gaul is a 2021 graduate of Tri-City United High School who will be a freshman at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth this fall. Although she has not yet declared a major, she plans to go into business for organizational leadership or a human resources role.
Gaul has already had a long run in the Lonsdale Ambassadors program, having served not only as a 2011 Little Miss Ambassador but also a 2014 Junior Ambassador and a 2020 Miss Ambassador. Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, she served as a Miss Ambassador in 2021 as well.
“So far, my favorite part has been being able to meet so many amazing women and people around Minnesota and promoting Lonsdale,” Gaul said. “I look forward to representing Lonsdale even more at even more events, and I will be able to attend Aquatennial and compete for that.”
The new Miss Ambassadors are Hannah Reis and Andra Sherman. Reis is a rising junior at New Prague High School and the daughter of Michelle and Dion Reis. Sherman will be a senior at TCU High School and is the daughter of Jason and Jenny Sherman.
Reis previously ran as a junior contestant in the Miss Lonsdale Ambassadors program, and although she didn’t win, she said she wanted to try again since she’d always wanted to be a Miss Ambassador. She looks forward the most to attending different coronations and parades and especially the winter carnival.
“I would just like to say I’m very blessed and happy, and I’m excited to start this new journey to represent Lonsdale, and I’m very excited to meet new communities and new people,” Reis said.
Sherman previously served as a 2016 Junior Ambassador. She stated in her candidate summary: “I loved not only going to parades and events, but also helping out in my community. I loved representing Lonsdale and I would love the opportunity to do it again."
Karmin Stanley, Lonsdale Ambassadors president, said she could tell the judges had a hard time choosing the new Miss Lonsdale because they invited the three girls back after the first round of interviews.
"The three Miss Ambassadors that were vying for the 2022 Miss Lonsdale crown were equally qualified for the position,” Stanley said. “I would not have wanted to be in the selection committee's shoes!”
Additionally, four other young girls received crowns at Saturday’s coronation. The 2022 Junior Ambassadors are Kinsley Mach, daughter of Joseph and Melissa Mach; Harlee Raleigh, daughter of Jake and Mindi Raleigh; and Haylee Schulz, daughter of Brittany and Corey Schulz. Little Ambassadors are Kyla Butler, daughter of Cora Butler; and Reagan Vlasak, daughter of Chris and Carrie Vlasak.
This year’s pageant was the first the Lonsdale Ambassador program held since 2019. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Ambassadors served in their roles for an additional year. Even though the events the Ambassadors typically attend were cancelled for over one year, the team participated in Zoom calls and found other ways to stay connected, such as writing inspiring messages with chalk on Main Street sidewalks.
"The 2020 Ambassador crew and their families started working with our program in April of 2019,” Stanley said. “While a lot of things changed due to the pandemic, one thing held true for this crew - they were dead set on fulfilling their commitments to the Lonsdale Community."
Stanley said the selection process changed from previous years. The focus was to fill the court with the girls competing, even if that meant having more than the usual number in any one of the categories. That meant three Junior Ambassadors were selected for the first time this year.
"In a normal situation, we would have three Miss, two Junior and two Little Ambassadors, plus our Miss Lonsdale,” Stanley said. “The board of directors met and determined that it would be best to set crowning requirements based on the total size of the court being eight and not the number of candidates in each category."
Stanley explained that candidates didn’t automatically get their crowns but still needed to work for the award. Each candidate still fulfilled the community service, volunteering and fundraising requirements expected of Lonsdale Ambassadors.
Lonsdale Community Day, held Aug. 14, was the Lonsdale Ambassadors’ first event together as a group of seven. They were set to attend the festival all day and hold a silent auction and sell raffle tickets at their booth. The Lonsdale Ambassadors Board put together a cooler full of adult beverages to raffle off during Community Day, Stanley said.