A new employment opportunity for manufacturers could have a place in Lonsdale’s future, but first a purchase agreement needs approval.
Advanced Exhaust Solutions (AES), which designs and manufactures industrial exhaust systems, large mufflers, exhaust gas silencers, piping and oxidation catalysts, is interested in constructing a facility in the Lonsdale Business Park.
Marko Popovich, AES owner, attended the Aug. 27 City Council meeting to introduce himself and provide an overview of his business to the council.
For the project, Popovich would purchase at least three acres of the Business Park for a 17,000-square-foot facility that would eventually expand to 30,000 and finally 60,000 square feet as the workload increases. To begin, the business would employ four to five workers and increase over time.
A site on Commerce Drive SE, west of Technical Methods, Inc., and another property on Pondview Drive SE, west of Dispatch Trucking, have been considered for the AES location. City staff received a purchase agreement, which they will review and send to the city attorney in an electronic format.
“We’re definitely excited, and hopefully we can get to a deal,” City Administrator Joel Erickson said at the meeting.
Popovich started AES, located in Lakeville, in 2015 and has worked in automation and machine design for 15 years. Despite COVID-19 setbacks, he said the company projects a strong 2020.
As far as employment is concerned, Popovich said AES requires welders, multiple machine engineers and a designer. Employees typically work 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shifts, but Popovich said he’s willing to make adjustments in scheduling for workers accustomed to different hours. These are well-paying jobs, he said, so employees are able to afford housing in the community where they work.
“I’m excited to hear about the housing — that’s huge,” Councilor Steve Cherney commented.
Cherney asked if the noise associated with the manufacturing process would cause a disruption to surrounding businesses.
Manufacturing would happen inside the building, said Popovich, which should limit noise exposure. Employees will operate machinery and essentially conduct all work indoors.
“The only time you’ll see the product is when the doors open and it’s loaded into the truck,” Popovich said.
Councillor Cindy Furrer asked if AES will broaden its number of job opportunities in the future, to which Popovich said his company is “looking to scale up.”
“Hopefully we can get this put together,” Furrer said. “I think it will be cool to be able to say, ‘Made in Lonsdale.’”