Through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the State of Minnesota was allocated $841 million. With an allocation of approximately $78/resident, Lonsdale’s allocation is $311,005. The funds, as they relate to Lonsdale, are to be spent based on the following:
Small Businesses:
• Reimburse the costs of business interruptions caused by required closings;
• Reimburse the costs of business interruptions cause by voluntarily closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19;
• Reimburse businesses that were affected by decreased customer demand;
• Unemployment insurance costs relating to the COVID-19 public health emergency if such costs will not be reimbursed by the federal government pursuant to the CARES Act or otherwise; and/or
• Employment and training programs for employees who have been furloughed due to the public health emergency, if the government determined that the costs of such employment and training programs would be necessary due to the public health emergency
Nonprofit Organizations:
• Reimburse non-profits that were affected by a decrease in revenue due to decreased memberships or revenue generating events that were required to be cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Residents:
• Assist renter’s with payment of overdue rent to avoid eviction;
• Assist homeowner’s with mortgage payments to avoid foreclosure;
• Unforeseen financial costs for funerals and other emergency individual needs; and
• Assistance with payment of electrical utility bills and thereby continuing to receive the essential service
It is anticipated that the city will use a portion of the funds to reimburse itself for the eligible expenses: telecommuting; acquisition/distribution of PPE; Sick and paid Family Leave due to COVID-19; hazard pay/OT for employees whose duties include mitigation COVID-19; and other reasonable expenses necessary to the function of government that satisfy the Fund’s criteria.
Priority will be given to businesses deemed as “Non-Essential” businesses as described in Governor Walz’s Emergency Executive Order 20-04 – “Providing for Temporary Closure of Bars, Restaurants and other Places of Public Accommodation”. Funds are to be spent on expenditures necessary to address the current COVID-19 public health pandemic and not to prepare for a future COVID-19 outbreak.
If the funds are not all spent, they are to be transferred to Rice County and if Rice County does not spend all of the funds, they are to be returned to the State. Applications will be accepted for 60 days of the policy being approved. If, after the initial 60 days period, there are still funds available, additional rounds of funding will be implemented until the funds are exhausted.
Applications can be obtained from the City’s website at: bit.ly/31l67EJ
You can also contact City Administrator Joel Erickson at jerickson@lonstel.com or (507) 744-2327.