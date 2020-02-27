Shawna McDonald initially enrolled just her children in an Okinawan karate class offered in Lonsdale, but after watching the lessons unfold each week, she couldn’t keep sitting on the bench.
“I saw how knowledgeable the senseis (teachers) were and how passionate they were about sharing the art with their students,” said McDonald, who began karate classes at 39. “… After two years of training I am still excited to learn more and enjoy my training both in and out of class.”
Every Monday and Friday evening, Steve Simon teaches Okinawan karate and kobudo at the Crusader Civic Center for two different age groups. Simon is a nidan, or second-degree black belt, in karate and a shodan, or first-degree black belt, in kobudo. He learned these practices under the tutelage of Tim Jurgens, his sensei, who has trained in and out of Okinawa for the past 28 years.
Jurgens, who serves in the U.S. Navy, began offering classes in Lonsdale about 11 years ago. Now on voluntary deployment in Singapore, Jurgens has entrusted his class to Simon since November. Dan Bellig and Sam Murray, both black belts, also offer instruction in the program along with Jerry Holt, a sensei in White Bear Lake.
In Okinawan karate, there is no criteria for the age or physical ability of participants, said Simon. Karatans learn as long as they train and make their way through the ranks as long as they try. But if a student wants to achieve the Shodan level or higher, their senseis apply stricter standards.
McDonald said she was surprised to learn the belt color isn’t the priority for Okinawan karate.
“What matters is how you improve on what you can achieve with your body,” said McDonald. “Reaching First Dan (black belt) is not the final goal but the start of your learning journey.”
Shodan is the first-black belt degree karatans can achieve, said Simon. Anyone who meets that rank receives a certificate from Okinawa, where Lonsdale Karate has its hombu dojo, or headquarters.
“I would say the overall goal the person should have is progress and self development,” said Simon. “You’re only going to get out of training what you put into it. Anyone can feel they are naturally gifted in athletics, but those who succeed in this are the ones who are going to put in the time for the work.”
Simon explained that Okinawan karate requires concentration on small details. If students don’t apply the basics, or kihon, they don’t develop the structure to build upon.
The backbone of the system Simon teaches is the kata, or, as he explained, “a predetermined movement that has technique within the movement.” By learning these katas, karatans train their bodies to react the way they want to react in self-defense situations.
“The senseis at Lonsdale Karate encourages their students to be focused on their own growth, not competing with the other students,” said McDonald. “As you learn more katas and practice kihon you can see how much you improve by how well you refine your blocks, kicks, punches and stances.”
Even after karatans seem to perfect the basics, they continue finding ways to improve, said Simon. The same is true of kobudo, where no one claims to be a master. Unlike karate, kobudo involves weaponry. Adults who are interested in this martial art split from the main group to train in kobudo during Lonsdale classes.
“There’s so much depth in kobudo,” said Simon. “It’s so difficult, and that’s what’s so much fun about it. No matter how far you get, there’s always more. It’s humbling in its own sense.”
One thing McDonald appreciates about Lonsdale Karate is that the senseis make trips to Okinawa on a yearly basis to train with Hiroshi Akamine Sensei, the head sensei, and bring their knowledge back to Lonsdale.
“When you take classes at Lonsdale Karate, you are not in a high-pressure sales environment,” said McDonald. “… [Senseis] diligently work on helping each student improve their form for every block, kick, stance and punch along with teaching respect for the art form.”