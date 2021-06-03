Mary Carson, 23, of Lonsdale, knows a thing or two about kroje and zelniky, and she can rattle off a list of facts about her Czech culture.
This knowledge, and prior experience as a Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota princess in 2017-18 and 2018-19, was advantageous to Carson, who was recently crowned 2021-22 Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota queen. In August, Carson will represent her heritage at the Miss Czech Slovak U.S. Pageant in Wilber, Nebraska.
Carson said she was surprised to receive the invitation to represent Minnesota as the Miss Czech Slovak queen. Traditionally, the honor goes to one of the current princesses. But since the 2020 pageant was canceled, due to COVID-19, and the 2020-21 first princesses wanted more experience before competing nationally, Carson was the next in line to accept the crown.
Autumn Gare, who served as queen in 2019-20 and again in 2020-21, crowned Carson the new Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota queen May 18 outside her Lonsdale home.
Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Board member Anne Jans said Carson is a people person with a willingness to listen and learn from other generations and preserve her ancestors’ traditions.
“I think she’ll do a great job representing us,” Jans said. “She’s a very talented young woman that I think will do well at the national pageant. She has a deep passion for the heritage and sharing it with other people.”
As Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota queen, Carson will represent her heritage at regional festivals, most recently at Dam Days in Morristown.
Based on her experience as a princess, Carson said, “The other really fun thing was to be at different places where we get to share about the Czech culture and learn about different cultures and how our strengths and differences can help each other. One of my favorites was the Festival of Nations in St. Paul. I’ve been there a couple times.”
What appeals to Carson personally about the Czech Slovak heritage is the family connection it solidifies. Her own Czech lineage comes from her mom, Roz Sirek Carson, who is one of nine children. Carson described learning Czech phrases from her large extended family and her grandma and participating in bake offs that involve making kobilhy, which is similar to a donut, and kolachky. Her personal favorite is zelniky, or sauerkraut crackers.
“In addition to all those things, spending time together with the family is really important and doing different things together like playing euchre and going to church because we’re all Catholic,” Carson said. “Other people would have different answers, just like anything.”
In preparing for the national pageant, Carson first needs to answer 11 questions on a written application. This gives Carson a chance to showcase her knowledge of the traditional Czech dress called the kroj and demonstrate her awareness of her own family’s connection to the Czech Republic. She explained that whatever details she gives in her application could be discussed more thoroughly in the private interview process.
Girls competing on the national level also receive a study guide a couple weeks before the U.S. pageant to prepare them for the state interview, Carson said. As one of the questions, she said she might need to name a notable Czech figure who impacted her field of interest. The contest also includes a talent portion and kroj modeling, which gives each contestant a platform for talking about their Americanized or authentic kroj.
“The biggest thing right now is being that spokesperson on a state level along with the other people who are a part of the organization of promoting, preserving and sharing the Czech culture in the state of Minnesota whether that’s at Czech Slovak events or at regular town events,” Carson said.
Outside of her role as Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota queen, Carson is going to be a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) teacher at NRHEG (New Richland, Hartland, Ellendale, Geneva) Public Schools. She is a 2016 graduate of New Prague High School and a 2020 graduate of St. Catherine University in St. Paul. This year, she earned her academic technology integration certificate. Carson’s parents are Roz and John, and she has two siblings, Johnny and Rachel.