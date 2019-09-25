Community groups from across the state of Minnesota were awarded $163,500 in arts grants on Friday, Sept. 13 by the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council. Of the 25 groups that received funding, two are from Le Sueur County.
Two organizations in Le Sueur County were awarded $7,000 each for their upcoming projects: DalekoArts in New Prague and the Montgomery Area Community Club.
DalekoArts is using the funds for artist fees and set construction for two of their four upcoming shows for the 2019-20 stage season. Their first show is “Ghost Tour,” which is currently running until Oct. 12. Patrons will be taken on a 70-minute walking tour through the haunted corners of downtown New Prague.
"It's a unique production for us," said DalekoArts Artistic Director Ben Thietje. "We've never done at outdoor production or walking tour before. It's very immersive. You have characters all around you, driving past you, hiding in corners. We weren't sure how it would be received, but we've had very fun responses."
From April 17-May 10 2020, DalekoArts will be performing the 2005 Tony-award winning musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which follows the lives of six mid-pubescant spelling bee competitors.
Thietje said that grants like those from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council are important to keeping the company going.
"Theatre is really expensive, so when we budget our productions each year, we budget expecting a loss," said Thietje. "So we really rely on individual donations and government support. It makes up for what we lose and lets us pay our artists a fair wage and pay for things like set construction."
The Montgomery Area Community Club is using their grant to fund an historical mural depicting Main Street, Montgomery as it would have looked in the 1900’s. Local painter Victor Garcia came out of retirement for the chance to complete the mural, which will replace the aging mural currently on Main Street near Frankie’s Bakery.