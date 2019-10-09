This month, the Lonsdale Public Library features diverse offerings with an eclectic schedule of events ranging from world musicians to spooky fun to family history.
Gao Hong and Issam Rafea, world musicians
In May 2018, Chinese pipa player Gao Hong, of Northfield, performed for a Lonsdale Public Library audience for the first time through a Minnesota Arts Tour Grant.
“It was a great performance,” said Lonsdale Librarian Marguerite Moran. “Everyone who went last time just raved about it … She does a really good job of explaining her instrument and its history.”
As part of the Minnesota Arts Tour again, Hong returns to the library 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 with her four-stringed lute instrument. This time, she performs with Issam Rafea, who plays an Arabic lute known as the oud.
“Every performance is different because they basically compose it on the fly,” said Moran. “They ask the audience for a title, and they just create something … How often do you get a chance to see a performance like this?”
Halloween party
It wouldn’t be October at the Lonsdale Public Library without its annual Halloween party for children of all ages. From 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, the library offers games, crafts and prize giveaways for young patrons. Costumes aren’t mandatory but welcome.
“Last year we had 65 children and 43 grown-ups,” said Moran. “That’s a pretty big deal for us.”
As every year, the library asks for volunteers to help run the games and supervise the craft tables. Interested teens may call the library at 507-744-3977.
How to Trace Your Family Tree
An offering for patrons the final week of October explores the concept of researching family history. Genealogist Rick Crume, of Glyndon, shares his expert advice at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 during his presentation “How to Trace Your Family Tree on FamilySearch.org.”
Crume took his interest in researching his own family tree to a new level by becoming a contributing editor for Family Tree Magazine. During his presentations, he explains how to use the FamilySearch.org, a free site that includes an ever expanding collection of historic materials like records, books and photos. It’s the Mormon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, said Crume, that gathers these records.
“They have a special interest in family trees and make it available to everyone,” said Crume. “You don’t need to be a member of that church to use that website; the records cover everyone, and the website is free.”
Crume will use both PowerPoint presentations and demonstrations to help patrons understand how to navigate the websites.
“It might help to have some orientation [of the websites] to get you started,” said Crume, “but once you become familiar they’re easy to use.”