Rory Anderson remembers going trick-or-treating at the “key houses” on Halloween when he was growing up.
“It’s part of the nostalgia of childhood,” he said.
These days, Anderson continues to get a thrill from Halloween, now transforming his own property into a haunted graveyard for youngsters’ — and adults’ — enjoyment.
Anderson began his haunted graveyard in 2014, while living in St. Louis, Missouri. What began as a 16-by-16-foot graveyard with a couple gravestones and pillars expanded more and more each year. Now living at Deerview Court in Lonsdale, Anderson and his fiancee, Tam Nguyen, are preparing to open their haunted graveyard for the second year in a row.
Although he invited the community to view the graveyard Oct. 18, 19 and 25, guests won’t have the privilege of walking through the cemetery until Oct. 31. The graveyard won’t be open Oct. 26 because that’s the day Anderson marries Nguyen. Their wedding is, of course, Halloween-themed.
“Halloween is a passion of mine, and I kind of go a little bit overboard,” said Anderson. “I get the thrill of just seeing the reaction kids have, coming in seeing the graveyard after school and when they see us set up on weekends.”
During his first year of hosting the haunted graveyard at his Lonsdale home, Anderson predicted 200 trick-or-treaters would visit. Instead, his Halloween setup attracted about 400 trick-or-treaters and 700 guests total.
Anderson and Nguyen received a lot of traction from the Lonsdale Happenings Facebook page as well as word of mouth. Anderson also has a YouTube channel with around 40,000 followers, and while the content evolves around backpacking and hiking, he’s slowly incorporated his passion for Halloween into his video posts.
This Halloween season, Anderson’s haunted graveyard includes handmade cemetery fences and pillars, 30 animatronic figures and 17 fog machines. Add an assortment of Halloween decorations and he’s invested around $10,000 and 60 man hours to the project.
Between 12 and 14 volunteers, including a handful of actors, will help run the graveyard this year. Anderson also wants to implement a haunted maze that starts in his driveway and goes through his garage. Unlike last year, when too many electrical cords created a hazard, Anderson plans to clear the way for children to walk through the cemetery.
Trick-or-treaters too nervous to approach the graveyard don’t need to avoid Anderson’s house completely. Nguyen and a friend met reluctant children in front of the house to hand out candy last year, and Anderson said this arrangement will continue. He estimated about 75% of children want a closer look.
Anderson and Nguyen aren’t the only ones in Deerview Court who get into the Halloween spirit. Brandon and Mandie Beyl, who live across the street, have family that runs the Support Our Troops Haunted House at the Dakota County Fairgrounds. The Beyls plan to use those materials to create their own haunted house, adding to the traction for the neighborhood.
While the haunted graveyard is free and open to the whole community, Anderson will accept donations to the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf. Sometime in the future, he said he might start a fundraiser for operating costs of the haunted graveyard.