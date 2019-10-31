A couple months into the 2019-20, the Tri-City United School Board has developed four year-long goals with concrete details to signify progression or accomplishment.
“The components are very similar to last year, but it’s the actions that will take us deeper and further on with the goals,” said Superintendent Teri Preisler. “We want to keep doing the things we’re doing.”
Since her role is to serve the district, Preisler said it's important that her own goals match with the district's goals.
The first goal for the district is to “improve student achievement and close achievement gaps.” One way to meet this goal is to continue support of its six-year math review, which has helped TCU students improve their scores on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) test results.
With the success of the AVID (Achievement Via Individual Determination) program for students in grades seven through 12, Preisler said the district is exploring options of implementing AVID for grades kindergarten through six at TCU Le Center and TCU Montgomery. At TCU Lonsdale, the district plans to further implement Universal Design for Learning, which helps equip children with decision-making skills. These expansions in programming would improve the cross-site connection in the district, said Preisler.
The second goal for the district is to “finalize bond referendum building projects with full commitment to the voter-approved plan.”
Although the majority of the projects made possible by the $22.1 million voter-approved bond referendum have already come to fruition, the performing arts center at TCU High School has an estimated completion date of the end of November. With this goal also comes touch-up work on smaller pieces of the project.
The third goal of the TCU School District is to “implement a Strategic Operational Plan that reflects and deepens the collective vision, mission, and values of the TCU School District with a classroom to boardroom structure.”
Last year, Preisler said the district was in the “review work” phase of the Strategic Operational Plan, which guides decision-making for the superintendent and staff. Multiple sessions engaged the School Board and staff last year, but this year the district will put operations and daily experiences into action. Results of a student survey have helped the district determine those desired daily experiences, said Preisler.
The fourth and final goal of the district this year is to “Develop college, career and life readiness pathways, courses, and opportunities for all students, inclusive of Profile of a Graduate learning/implementation work.”
Using the data collected from the Profile of a Graduate survey TCU Schools conducted last year, the district has generated ideas for what skills and characteristics are imperative for all high school graduates. This year, the district plans to put those ideas into action while evaluating which existing projects and experience already lead to those desired skills and characteristics. To meet this goal, Preisler said the district is looking for further partnerships. In particular, she hopes to partner with Minnesota Educators Partnership to apply for a Minnesota Grow Your Own grant, which would provide support for students who want to pursue teaching careers.
“It’s about continuing the great work that’s happening and bringing it to even higher levels,” said Preisler.