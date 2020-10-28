Election day may still be a week away, but according to Rice County Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson, nearly a third of the county’s registered voters have already cast their ballot.
Anderson said that as of Tuesday, roughly 16,800 ballots had been mailed to voters across the country. About 12,000 voters have already voted, either by mail or in person, out of a total registered voter pool of almost exactly 38,000 voters as of the August primary.
With the election drawing near absentee ballot requests have started to slow down, but in-person voting has picked up by the day. Anderson said that elections officials can now count on roughly 200 voters per day voting in person in both of the county’s early voting sites.
Rice County began processing absentee ballots Oct. 20, thanks to a law authored by Rep. Jeff Brand, D-St. Peter, that gives local election departments much longer tho count the votes. Officials will continue to count ballots received a week after the election, but they need to be postmarked by or on Nov. 3.
Residents who want to turn in their absentee ballots in person instead of mailing them can drop off their ballots at the Rice County Government Center at 320 Third St. NW, Faribault, or Northfield City Hall at 801 Washington St., Northfield, until 3 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at polling locations on Election Day.
Residents who want to vote early in person can do so either at the Rice County Government Center or Northfield City Hall during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on or before Monday. Additional voting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday.
Rice County residents will be able to vote in person at their polling locations from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, unless they live in Richland Township or the portion of Dennison within Rice County. Those municipalities are operating their elections entirely by mail and have mailed a ballot to every registered voter.
Anderson said that as at the August primary election, rigorous measures will be in place to keep voters safe. At the early voting locations, individuals who want to cast an early vote will be greeted at the door and directed to the elections area. Circles pasted on floors will help voters follow social distancing protocol.
Voters are strongly encouraged, though not required, to bring a mask and pen of their own. If a voter doesn’t bring a pen of their own, the Property Tax and Elections Department can provide a pen, which will be sanitized after use.
On election Day, judges will receive rubber gloves, face masks, face shields and hand sanitizer. Judges who are primarily seated will be protected by a plexiglass shield, while those assisting with curbside voting will be given full gowns.
Each polling place will have a greeter at the entrance for crowd control. In addition to ensuring that proper social distancing procedures are followed, the greeter will be responsible for ensuring that the number of people in the polling place never reaches unsafe levels.
Residents can track their absentee ballot, see a sample ballot and find their polling location on Election Day on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office website, sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Anyone with questions can contact the Rice County Property Tax and Elections Office at 507-332-6104.