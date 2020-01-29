Lonsdale Chamber members share a common goal of advocating for the local community, but if there’s one evening of the year when members share a common meal and dining experience, it’s the Lonsdale Chamber annual dinner.
Eighty-one guests gathered at Ettlin’s Ranchero Supper Club in Webster Jan. 28, a switch from the dinner’s previous home at the Lakeside Supper Club. There, guests feasted on filet mignon, fried/broiled shrimp or chicken with a cheesecake dessert before speakers and entertainers took the floor.
One of the main events of the Chamber dinner is the announcement of the Lonsdale Business of the Year. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp read the list of nominees, submitted by Chamber members and community members, and named Minnesota Millwork and Fixtures as the 2020 recipient.
Before revealing the winner, Gutzke-Kupp read comments from the business’s nomination entries. Voters described Minnesota Millwork and Fixtures employees as “extremely kind” and described the company’s improvements since a change in ownership took place a few years ago. Commenters wrote the company’s revenue tripled since 2016, when the business came into new ownership, and they added 30-plus jobs to the business. Company employees also partner with Tri-City United High School to teach students about the art of furniture design.
Minnesota Millwork and Fixtures was previously known as R&L Woodcraft until Randall and Cindy Rivers took ownership in 2016. Last year, the company opened a second location in Montgomery.
The Riverses, along with employees Melanie Goettsch and Brenda DeGross, accepted the award on behalf of the company. Randall Rivers thanked the Chamber for the honor.
The Chamber dinner doesn’t only recognize the Business of the Year but the Chamber members as a whole and how members’ support impacts Lonsdale’s economic development and community involvement. Gutzke-Kupp announced the new members the Chamber acquired over the past year and also talked about the big events approaching this year, including a business showcase in May and the second annual multi-chamber event in October.
On a financial note, Joel Erickson revealed the Chamber’s beginning and end balance in 2019. The Chamber started out with $13,950 in January 2019 and ended the year with $17,650.
Guest speaker Eric Brever, attorney for Wornson Goggins, delivered a presentation on new employment laws. One of the biggest changes he highlighted is who in the workplace is eligible for overtime. He also spoke about the new concept of a wage statement, which employees are now required to sign. Gutzke-Kupp said she’d share a link to his full presentation in her next Chamber newsletter.
Lonsdale Miss Ambassadors drew the winners of the Early Member drawing and Lonsdale First! drawing. Throughout the course of the Lonsdale First! Program, Gutzke-Kupp said approximately $660,000 were spent at 34 Lonsdale businesses.
The evening concluded with a performance by comedian Dan Bublitz, who later helped Gutzke-Kupp with the heads/tails fundraiser. Participants earlier bought Mardi Gras beads and removed one after each lost coin toss. The winner received roughly $250 worth of prizes.