With a helping of hot dogs, chips and a prize giveaway, the Lonsdale community gathered at GreatWrench Auto Repair to meet the new owners.
On Sept. 10, the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce welcomed new owners Jake and Wendy Sirek to the local business community with a grand opening and ribbon cutting.
"We would like to congratulate and welcome Jake & Wendy Sirek, new owners of GreatWrench Auto Repair," said Lonsdale Chamber Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp. "Wishing them continued growth and success."
Though they're new to the world of business ownership, the Sireks are familiar faces around town as lifelong Lonsdale residents. In their first months since closing on the business on April 30, the new owners said they've stayed busy with customers.
"It's definitely been a whirlwind on the business side," said Sirek. "We're grateful for all the customer support and our employees have been sticking with us and have been amazing."
The Sireks took over the business from the original GreatWrench owners, Ron and Pam Johnson, who started the company on their farm in 2003 and moved to the current location two years later.
Before taking over the business, Jake worked 16 years in auto repair and spent 10 of those years with GreatWrench. He always wanted to own a business, so when the Johnsons' retired this year it was a perfect fit.
Jake still spends time working in the back with the other mechanics including longtime employee Roy Buro and Sirek's first hire Ross Smisek - a close friend who served as the best man at the Sireks' wedding. Wendy splits her time between bookkeeping and marketing for GreatWrench and her job as a nurse in the labor delivery unit of Owatonna Hospital.
On top of those responsibilities, the Sireks juggle raising their four children - Kayden, Avery, Bennett, and Sawyer, who are all students at New Prague Area Schools.
"The kiddos get to come here after school randomly and help out so that's fun to see," said Jake Sirek. "We're trying to make it as family as possible."
Services at GreatWrench include foreign and domestic repairs, routine maintenance (timing belts, driveline services, transmission services and coolant flushes), replacing and rebuilding transmissions, diesel services, trailer services, engine replacements, tire services, Department of Transportation inspections, fleet services and extended warranties. Products are available for pickup and delivery, and loaner vehicles are available.