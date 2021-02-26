The Lonsdale street and utility improvement project is getting closer to its start date in May, but first, the financial aspects needed to fall into place.
During its Thursday meeting, the Lonsdale City Council accepted the lowest bid for the project from BCM Construction in Faribault. The company’s bid of $1.5 million is approximately 9.5% lower than the estimate of $1.6 million for the project.
The council also approved a resolution adopting assessment bonds to pay for approximately $533,000 or 28% of the project cost.
Prior to approving the assessment total, the council held an assessment hearing. This gave property owners the opportunity to express concerns and ask questions regarding the proposed special assessment amount for the project.
The project impacts the Third Avenue SW and Fourth Avenue SW area of Lonsdale. It includes water main replacement, sanitary sewer repairs, street reconstruction, sand subsection, drain tile installation and sump pump services, a storm sewer catch basin and manhole structure replacement and curb and gutter replacement.
The estimated project cost is just under $1.9 million, which is consistent with the feasibility report completed last fall according to City Engineer John Powell. To finance the project, the city has issued general obligation bonds. Assessments to benefiting properties will pay for about $533,000 or 28% of the general obligation bonds. The general property tax levy and water and sewer funds will finance the remainder.
For a single-family residential home, the assessment rate will be $14,000 per unit. The rate is about $245 per front foot of a commercial/industrial property. The proposed rate represents a 12% increase to account for increased construction costs since 2015, Powell said. City staff recommended lowering the interest rate from 5.3% to 4.9% due to recent drops in interest rates. The payment period of the assessments is 15 years.
Lonsdale resident Gail Ecker was the only impacted property owner to comment during the public hearing. Without an alleyway on her block, she asked how she would be able to get in and out of her driveway during construction.
Mayor Tim Rud said she or anyone in that neighborhood can contact the contractor, WSB, to notify them about entrance and exit concerns.
Powell added that residents can check weekly updates on the city website, which will include updates every Friday during the construction period unless no changes occur.
Police station financing
The bond market has moved in the city’s favor, according to Baird Managing Director Paul Donna, which benefits the city’s financial situation in paying for a new police station.
In September, the City Council approved the issuance of capital improvement plan bonds, not to exceed $2.5 million, to help pay for the planned public safety facility. However, with the project bid coming in $575,000 over the estimated cost, city staff worked with law firm Dorsey Whitney and Donna to finance the increased cost by legally increasing the bond sale.
At its Thursday meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to adjust the bond sales to $2.75 million with a 1.52% fixed interest rate. The city had a net premium of $95,500, paid by investors.
“What that represents, in a rising interest rate environment, buyers of bonds want protection in the future because interest rates are rising,” Donna explained. “So they’re willing to pay you a premium; they’re willing to give you more today in return for a lower yield in the future.”
The city has a choice of what to do with the premium, Donna said. In this case, because of the project cost bids, there is an option for the city to keep the premium for the total project.
Donna reminded the council that the projection of the true interest cost, based on the market in October, a 2.05% overall rate. The premium has added $232,000 to the project fund, compared to October, and the city will be paying $40,000 less in interest in that overall.
“The economics were pretty amazing by having things come together in your favor,” Donna said. “Typically if we ever have an opportunity to say let’s go borrow money, it’s in January, because no one else is out there.”