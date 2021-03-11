One year ago, Michelle Redman gathered her team at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota and said it was time to make a pivot.
Within 24 hours, the BBBS Evening for Kids’ Sake – the largest fundraiser for the small agency that serves children in Steele, Rice, Waseca and Dodge counties – became one of the first of many virtual fundraising events in the area throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is our Super Bowl,” said Redman, the executive director for the agency. “It is a great evening to highlight our program, highlight our mission and highlight our Bigs of the Year. And of course … raise some money so we can match more youth with life-changing mentors.”
Fast-forward to today and Redman along with her BBBS crew are ready for the second – and hopefully last – virtual Evening for Kids’ Sake. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, but due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 among the BBBS staff and multiple cases among ticketholders, the agency announced Thursday morning that they will be postponing the virtual event until March 27. The postponement is due to the packaging and delivering of the event boxes, which will be done safely after the staff quarantines for two weeks.
Regardless of another last-minute decision, Redman said she and her staff are still amped and excited about the upcoming event.
“We are super excited, especially because we’ve had a great response to our tickets where we actually sold out,” Redman said. The agency sold 233 event box tickets, which will include beer, wine, the makings for a charcuterie board, and raffle tickets so the party can come directly to the ticketholders home.
Even though the event boxes sold out, anyone can still take part in the virtual event by going to the BBBS website and registering. The night includes silent and live auction items as well as a program that will showcase the mission of BBBS and the Bigs of the Year.
“Not only do we have a Big Brother, Big Sister, Big Family and School Site for southern Minnesota, but all four of these Bigs were also nominated and won for the state of Minnesota,” Redman said. “I am so proud – the communities we support are amazing but our Bigs are truly something else.”
Redman said it will also serve as a great reminder of the importance of mentoring programs in the lives of youth, specifically throughout the last year as the world maneuvered through the pandemic.
“All the things that happened in 2020 were hard for everybody, these are unprecedented times and everyone knows that, we have lived through something that’s just crazy,” Redman said. “But we need to stop and think what that does to our youth and how they are impacted by this. It has become apparent this last year more than ever before how important this program is.”
Despite all the hardships in 2020, including a cease in making matches for three months, Redman said they were able to serve almost the exact same number of children as they had during their record-breaking year in 2019. While their biggest year ever came in at 803 children served, the agency closed the books on 2020 with a total number of 799 kids in their program.
“It just tells you the strength of the program when the more children we match the more children become a part of it,” Redman said, adding there are currently 240 youth on the waiting list. “Teachers see the difference, schools see the difference, parents see the difference and in turn they all want to enroll more children. It is the best word of mouth ever.”
The virtual event is guaranteed to be a “feel good” night, Redman said, between the stories that will be shared and the fun auction items up for grabs. The items range from a “spruce up your home” package all the way to an exclusive luxury trip in Manzanillo. All of the auction items were made possible by sponsors and donations by businesses and individuals throughout the communities served by the agency.