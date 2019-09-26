Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary was honored Thursday as one of 362 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance.
"We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. "As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning."
In the school's nomination form, School Principal Mollie Meyer credited personalizing the student learning experience as "the most instrumental practice to the success of TriCity United Lonsdale. Personalizing learning at Tri-City United recognizes that each student learns in different ways and at different paces. Planning and implementation of curriculum, the flexible seating environment of classrooms, and schedule structures ensure that each student learns and grows in academic competency as they progress through Lonsdale Elementary."
Nine other Minnesota schools also received the honor.
The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
Now in its 37th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has bestowed recognition on more than 9,000 schools. The secretary and the Department of Education will celebrate with 312 public and 50 non-public school honorees at an Nov. 14-15 awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Schools are recognized in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:
Exemplary High Performing Schools, which TCU Lonsdale is one of, are among their state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state's highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education (CAPE).