The 2019 State Dog Show was held Sept. 21 and 22 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
The following are the results from the Rice County 4-H members that participated:
Julia Gilmore — Agility Elementary-RD, Agility Jumpers 1B-BL & RC, Obedience Graduate Beginner-BL & RC, Rally Novice-BL
Grace Hoover — Agility Beginner–BL & CH, Agility Jumpers 1A-BL, Obedience Beginner-BL, Pre-Novice-BL, Showmanship Open-RD
Ella Horejsi — Obedience Foundation-RD, Rally Foundation-BL
Gunnar Johnson — Obedience Foundation-BL, Rally Foundation-RD
Natalie Kraft — Agility Beginner-RD, Agility Jumpers 1A-BL & RC, Obedience Beginner-BL, Rally Pre-Novice-BL, Showmanship Novice-BL & RC
Izabella Lawrence — Agility Intermediate-WH, Agility Jumpers 2-BL, Obedience Graduate Novice-BL, Rally Advanced-BL
Kortney Prior — Agility Elementary-BL & CH, Agility Jumpers 1B-BL & CH, Agility Jumpers 2-BL, Agility Senior-BL, Obedience Brace-BL, Rally Pre-Advanced-BL, Rally Excellent-BL, Showmanship Open-BL
Malori Prior — Obedience Graduate Beginner-BL & 2nd AofE, Rally Novice-BL, Showmanship Open-BL & RC
Isabelle Stephes — Agility Jumpers 3-BL, Agility Senior-BL & RC, Obedience Beginner-BL, Rally Novice-BL, Rally Advanced-BL, Showmanship Open-BL & CH;
Olivia Stephes — Obedience Novice-RD, Obedience Open-RD, Rally Pre-Advanced-BL & 1st AofE, Showmanship Open-BL; Tanghe, Jake — Agility Jumpers 1A –BL, Obedience Beginner-BL & 2nd AofE, Rally Pre-Novice-BL & 1st AofE
Evelyn Winget — Obedience Foundation-BL, Rally Pre-Novice-BL, Showmanship Novice-BL
Marisa Winget — Agility Elementary-BL & CH, Agility Jumpers 1A-BL & CH, Obedience Novice-RD, Obedience Brace-RD, Rally Pre-Advanced-RD, Showmanship Open-BL & RC.