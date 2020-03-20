Minnesota school hallways are free of students, and it will stay that way for some time as social distancing becomes more important in helping combat the spread of COVID-19.
Two days after declaring a peacetime emergency, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order March 15 authorizing the temporary closure of the state’s public schools in order to give administrators time to plan for future learning as COVID-19 continues to spread through Minnesota.
The closure of K-12 campuses to students will be in effect until March 27 and is aimed at giving teachers and administrators time “to make long-term plans for the continuity of education and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a Sunday news release from the governor’s office.
Tri-City United Schools
On Thursday, Tri-City United Superintendent Teri Preisler sent parents and guardians a message regarding the changes the district would need to implement during the school closures. The district staggered opportunities for parents and students to retrieve their belongings, allowing for social distancing and time for cleanings between entrances.
In terms of continuing students’ education, Preisler said the district has already gained experience with Blended Learning over the past two years during weather-related school closures. However, she noted Walz’ executive order asks teachers and staff to plan for distance learning, a more long-term alternative to the classroom.
“This is longer term, back and forth, interactive instruction in order to continue learning for our children throughout Minnesota,” Preisler said in her message. “Please know, it is very different from our past Blended Learning, and so deep training is very necessary.”
In her message, Preisler also linked parents to a meal distribution survey. The option is available to all students and encourages families to participate. On the first day, Wednesday, Preisler said the district served 464 meals (breakfast and lunch) and 412 Thursday.
"For every meal we do serve, the federal government will reimburse us for that meal," Preisler said. "If people believe that’s only for those truly in financial need, our revenue is going to be greatly reduced."
Pre-K through age 12 childcare options are available for families of health care workers, emergency personnel, TCU staff on duty and those already enrolled in KidZone and WRAP. Preisler noted these childcare programs cannot accept new children unless their parents or guardians work as health care or emergency personnel. For Tier One (emergency and health care workers), Preisler said the district serviced 19 students Thursday and 25 on Friday.
Preisler said she will continue sending information to parents regarding building updates and end of the quarter adjustments. She also linked parents to a nasponline.org resource for talking to children about COVID-19 and protecting their emotional wellbeing in a time of crisis.
“Things are evolving and we are giving our all to respond and prepare,” Preisler said. “Together, our community will meet the challenges we are facing with grace, dignity, and deep compassion for one another.”
The TCU School Board met Monday for its special meeting dedicated to establishing interview questions for superintendent candidates. Preisler said meetings will continue via video conferences, and the board is considering ways to handle superintendent candidate interviews via video calls.
Preisler said she's inspired by the quick responses of her staff during the closures.
"In difficult times, I know they say, 'Look for the helpers,'" Preisler said. "Well, here at TCU, we’re seeing the inspirers."
Holy Cross Catholic School
Amy Lemke of the Holy Cross marketing team sent a message to families March 16 regarding the school closure and other cancelations.
Students received instruction as well as supplies for e-learning March 16, said Lemke, and the school website calendar was updated through March 30 with anything beyond that uncertain. She noted that the Catholic schools throughout the St. Paul/Minneapolis Archdiocese may have different schedules from the public school system as decisions become more apparent in the upcoming weeks.
Lemke also noted cancelations of weekly Mass, Shadow Day, Story Time, and the Variety Show the school had planned for spring.
On Wednesday, Principal Constance Krocak linked families to a Litany in Time of Need, which families could pray on their own during the coronavirus outbreak. The litany would also be prayed around 11:05 a.m. each day on Relevant Radio AM 1330 or relevantradio.com.
Krocak also began sending families a "Saint of the Day" link to share with their children as an alternative to the Saint of the Day students normally read about each day during morning announcements.