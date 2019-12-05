Miller Milling announced Wednesday that it closing its New Prague Mill at the end of the month.
“This decision was very difficult, given the quality and long-serving tenure of New Prague’s employees. However, this step is necessary so Miller Milling can focus its attention and investment on expanding the business of its other mills,” said Takuya Mitani, Miller Milling’s CEO.
The age and location of the mill were primary factors in the decision to shut it down. “Despite the tremendous work of our team at the mill, the age and location of the facility significantly limited our ability to supply customers in a cost-effective manner,” Mitani said.
The New Prague mill was first established in 1896, and is located on Highway 19/Main Street in Downtown New Prague.
In all, the Le Sueur County facility covers nearly 21 acres and is valued at almost $2.38 million.
Miller Milling was founded in Minneapolis in 1985, and has been a leader in the changing milling industry. The company got its start providing durum semolina to large customers through regional destination mills.
In 2012, Miller Milling became a part of the Nisshin Seifun Group of Japan. In 2014, Miller Milling acquired four milling operations in California, Texas and Minnesota. In 2018, a project to add capacity to the Saginaw mill in Texas completed. The company has 104,600 cwts of combined flour milling and durum milling daily production capacity.
Miller Milling will continue to operate five strategically located facilities all across the country – from East Coast to West Coast and the Southwest.