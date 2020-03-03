It’s time for Minnesota schools to begin planning for a COVID-19 outbreak. That’s the message from Kris Ehresmann, director for infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health.
“Something that has seemed remote and kind of focused in the health care setting — with the increase in transmission globally … we really need to make sure that people are aware that this virus could now impact their daily lives,” Ehresmann said.
Ehresmann and other officials at the Minnesota Department of Health have begun reaching out to schools and businesses to make sure they have plans in place if, for example, it becomes necessary to temporarily close schools.
“We want you to start thinking about this both so that you’re aware that this may impact how you do your work … or it may impact some of the institutions in your life, including something as basic as schools,” Ehresmann said.
Local school districts have already heeded the call to start preparing. On Feb. 28, Tri-City United Public Schools families received a notice from Superintendent Teri Preisler, which included information as presented by Le Sueur County Public Health in regard to COVID-19.
The notice sent to families included general information on protecting against any kind of cold of flu — washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and avoiding touching nose, mouth and eyes. TCU has been monitoring the attendance of students and staff, but Preisler said so far nothing seems out of the ordinary.
Internally, Preisler said the administration has reviewed cleaning processes with the facility custodians. She and the district school nurse, Amanda Sladek, also engage in weekly webinars from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education. Communication will continue with families as necessary.
Holy Cross Catholic School families also received notices Feb. 28. Principal Constance Krocak enforced good hygiene practices like washing hands and covering coughs with elbows, not hands. She also asked staff and students to stay home if they feel unwell.
“Our school is prepared to alter our procedures and planning should the situation change, (including strategies like e-Learning),” said Krocak. “We are also thinking ahead regarding the impact spring travel, upcoming school trips and other non-typical school activities will have in the context of the coronavirus. We will communicate any changes affirmatively when the time is appropriate.”
In the Northfield School District, Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the district is focused on encouraging hygienic practices among students and staff and increasing its stock of cleaning supplies as a preventative measure. The district’s crisis plan includes a comprehensive strategy to fight a flu pandemic, which Hillmann said the district is looking at implementing. In the meantime, the district is staying in regular touch with state and local public health authorities.
Ehresmann is careful to point out that a possible outbreak is not an immediate concern because no cases have yet been identified in Minnesota. So far, Minnesota has seen four suspected cases, which all tested negative.
However, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, fewer than 4,000 Americans have been tested for the disease. That number may be about to increase drastically, with many more test kits set to be made available in the coming days.
State officials announced on Monday, Feb. 24 that Minnesota Department of Health is now able to test for coronavirus. Prior to that, the state had to send tests from suspected coronavirus patients to the Centers for Disease Control headquarters in Atlanta.
Ehresmann said there might be other options to handle a COVID-19 outbreak, short of canceling classes. Nonetheless, she said school officials need to have a plan.
The state’s superintendents are now participating in weekly calls with the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health on the topic. Locally, Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst said that her Department is also on its toes.
“Our strategy would start with containment, so if there were a case identified we would work to limit its spread,” she said. “But that could change quickly. You might move from containment to mitigation and if it becomes widespread, pandemic management.”
Purfeerst said that the state is particularly focused on seniors and those with underlying health conditions. While the overall fatality rate of coronavirus is around 2 to 3%, it’s significantly higher among those groups.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, Republican lawmakers in the Minnesota Senate said they will fast-track a bill that would set aside $5 million for the MDH to prepare for potential coronavirus cases in the state. The bill is slated to get a hearing next week.