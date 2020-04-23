A juvenile has been taken into custody after alleged involvement in a shooting near an Elko New Market business.
At approximately 4:15 p.m. March 31, the Scott County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of apparent gunshot fired near the End Zone Bar & Grill, 260th St. East, Elko New Market.
The Elko New Market Police Department was dispatched to the scene. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Responding officers were contacted shortly after by Northfield Police Department, advising they had received a call from an individual living in their jurisdiction reporting to be a victim of the shooting.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident with assistance from the Elko New Market Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators reportedly found that the March 31 shooting was the result of an attempted drug deal that involved a juvenile male suspect from Robbinsdale, Minnesota. The suspect was taken into custody April 16.
This individual has been charged in Scott County District Court with felony dangerous weapons drive by shooting toward person, occupied motor vehicle; felony first-degree aggravated robbery; felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
“The safety of our community is a priority, and we are pleased to have made an arrest,” said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. “We take violent crimes very seriously, and we are grateful nobody was harmed in this incident.”
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Elko New Market and Northfield Police departments in the investigation.