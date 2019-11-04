Pet of the Month - Axel

Sadly, Axel’s past owner’s job schedule was such that he was seldom home. So, Axel wants to find a home where he can be your sofa snuggle buddy and watch TV with you. He enjoys leash walks, joining you in the car for errands and running around in the fenced yard. He is house and crate trained, plus knows basic commands. Axel is good with cats, likes most girl dogs, is on the dominate side with boy dogs that get in his face. He has met kids and is fine with them. This affectionate great dane/coonhound mix leans against you, lays his head in your lap, follows you and likes to sleep with you. Axel was born in November 2012 and his health is good. Paws and Ears Animal Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, are up to date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For more information or to start the adoption process, call 651-324-1105, email Jaime3369@gmail.com or visit www.last-hope.org.