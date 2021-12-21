Under the pressure of students cycling in and out of the classroom and covering for their colleagues when they’re out sick, teachers at Tri-City United are losing valuable time.
TCU Superintendent Lonnie Seifert told the School Board last week that educating students during the COVID-19 pandemic is even harder for teachers than it was last year. Under district policies in the 2020-21 school year, students were either in the classroom or they were distance learning.
But now that individual students can be quarantined instead of whole classrooms, teachers are caught between addressing the needs of three groups of students: those out of the classroom, those returning to the classroom and those still in the classroom.
“Realistically, that is harder than what we were doing last year,” said Seifert. “As a teacher, if I had a positive case in my classroom, everybody went home. I taught them distance, [then] they came back. Now, three or four out [and] two come back. Ten stay here the whole time and don’t miss a thing.”
Planning for all three groups of students eats into teachers’ prep time. TCU administrators hope to address this through four extra teacher prep days during the school year. Wednesday, Dec. 22, Friday, Feb. 11, Friday, March 11 and Friday, May 6 will be full days off for students to allow teachers to catch up on their learning plans.
All employees will be at the school during these prep days. Kidzone will remain open to registered families; paraprofessionals and support staff will work with teachers; and custodial staff will run a deep clean of the buildings.
It’s not just the added demand of catering to three groups of students that has teachers stressed, they’re also filling in for fellow faculty members that are out sick. TCU Le Center Principal Jeff Eppen said the district often has more staff members than available substitutes to fill in. At Montgomery K-8, as many as 21 staff members were out on one day, Eppen told the School Board.
To keep classes functioning, schools turn to anyone that can teach the students. That includes school administrators, who must take time away from their regular duties, and other teachers in the building. When a teacher is absent, students are frequently separated into groups of two to join the classrooms of other teachers for the day.
“We’re taking anybody and everybody who is licensed and putting them with kids,” said Eppen. “We’re pulling you from your prep time; we’re pulling you from your planning time; we’re calling teachers at 7:30 in the morning saying ‘Sorry, your colleague’s not coming into today, can we take that third section and split it into two and give you each seven more kids?’ Those things are causing our staff everyday to be missing valuable time to prepare lessons.”
TCU Teachers Union Leader and TCU Le Center Science Teacher Jeff Ballman expressed serious concern over the mental health of staff overwhelmed by these new responsibilities. Balman said the calls he received from teachers over the past school year were unlike anything he had seen before.
“I’ve never fielded the phone calls that I’ve fielded in the past four weeks,” said Ballman. “Teachers, seven of them in the last three weeks, asked me ‘Do I have to fulfill my contract?’ That concerns me; that worries me a lot. They’re just overwhelmed having to sub.”
Siefert said this change would bring the number of school days in the 2021-2022 school year down to 169. State statute requires a minimum of 165 days in the school year for grades 1-11, so Seifert said he did not feel comfortable cutting any more school days.
Board Chair Marsha Franek further stated that she didn’t want to continue pulling kids out of school when many are suffering from social, behavioral and mental health difficulties from being outside the classroom.
“If we’re justifying the kids are not behaving correctly at school, but then we’re going to pull them out of school for four more days so our staff can get caught up — it’s a catch-22,” said Franek.