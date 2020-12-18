Digital display ads and promotional videos are designed to get the attention of potential Lonsdale residents and businesses.
Every month, Spectrum Reach is expected to provide 12,500 online video impressions and nearly 42,000 display ads for each of the Economic Development Authority’s two Lonsdale marketing campaigns, one centered on businesses and the other on residents.
The ad campaign, which began in September and wraps up at the end of February, has been doing its job, according to Spectrum Reach’s criteria.
During Thursday’s virtual meeting, City Administrator Joel Erickson presented the EDA with Spectrum Reach’s findings in the effectiveness of the marketing strategies. Morgan Maly, the EDA’s temporary sales representative from Spectrum Reach, met with city staff members prior to the meeting to discuss the EDA’s expectations.
In meeting with Maly, staff learned the metrics Spectrum Reach uses to determine whether an ad campaign is doing its job. The company expects 50% of those who see a pre-roll ad, or a promotional video that plays before an online clip, to watch the ad in its entirety. The completion rate for Lonsdale’s ads, at nearly 66%, has surpassed that. Lonsdale’s digital ads have a click through rate of .22%, which is above the .03% expectation. The ads’ interaction rate of .69% is also above the .50% benchmark.
According to Spectrum Reach’s map, the areas most targeted by the ads include Lakeville, Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Bloomington, Prior Lake and Savage. Staff has reached out to Spectrum Reach to add Owatonna to the areas.
In preparing for the end of the Spectrum Reach ad campaign, Erickson recommended the board consider prioritizing business ads over residential ads.
“We have pretty strong residential growth, so that would make sense to focus on business,” said City Councilor Scott Pelava.
Added EDA President Laura Prigge: “I think it’s a good idea to shift all those over to the business pre-roll instead of residential because, like Scott said, people are moving here in hordes.”
The EDA also discussed whether or to continue services with Spectrum Reach after the end of the ad campaign or switch to APG Media of Southern Minnesota, which staff met with previously. APG Media owns the Lonsdale News Review and seven other area publications.
The difference between the two companies, as staff learned from meeting with APG, is that APG offers more follow up than Spectrum Reach and also uses artificial intelligence to track who sees ads, where they’re seen and at what time they’re viewed.
EDA Board member Andrew Rasmussen said he could vouch for APG Media, having worked with the company on advertising for his restaurant, Smoke.
“I was just ultra impressed with their capabilities,” Rasmussen said. “They do a really good job with marketing materials.”
If the EDA decides to seriously look at APG, EDA Board member Randall Rivers recommended making Spectrum Reach aware of that competition first before making a final decision. The EDA plans to make its decision on which company to use as well as ad details at its next meeting. That’s at 7 a.m. Jan. 21.