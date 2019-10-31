It's not always easy to tell who is who in the Tri-City United Halloween parade, but that's part of the fun.
Each year, students dress up in costumes of their choice and take turns walking from classroom to classroom before making their grand appearance in the school gymnasium. There, parents and other community members watch students — and teachers — parade through the room.
While some students wore traditional witch or princess costumes, others dressed up as popular TV, movie and video game characters. A number of students dressed as video game characters Mario and Luigi, others portrayed characters from "Harry Potter," "Alvin and the Chipmunks," and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Some hid their faces with scary masks to look like clowns and other creatures while others dressed like angels and divas.
Inflatable costumes were also a hit this year — some students dressed as dinosaurs, and it was difficult to miss Violet Beauregarde from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" or the student being "captured" by an alien.
Teachers and paraprofessionals also participated in the Halloween parade; some dressed as Care Bears while others portrayed school supplies.
With sixth-graders at TCU Lonsdale for the first time this year, the parade included more grade levels than ever before. Students in the upper grades made up the tail end of the parade.
Since the parade is always held at the end of the school day, students went home with their parents immediately after or showed their families their classrooms.