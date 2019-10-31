Lonsdale, MN (55046)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.