It wasn’t a fluke when the city of Lonsdale issued 45 new housing permits in 2018, not when 2019’s grand total increased by just one.
Compared to neighboring areas, particularly towns with populations of similar size, Lonsdale once again exceeded the number of housing permits issued in one year. New Prague issued 23 housing permits in 2019, Montgomery issued 16, and Elko New Market issued 10. Lonsdale also surpassed the number of housing permits larger towns issued last year — Faribault issued 17 and Northfield issued 40.
Even in the greater region, Lonsdale’s housing permits exceeded the numbers issued in Belle Plaine (22) and Farmington (40). Jordan, population 6,276, issued the same number of housing permits as Lonsdale in 2019.
City Planner Ben Baker credits Lonsdale’s extended housing boom to the town’s close proximity to I-35 as well as the low cost of lots, which run between $35,000 to $55,000 on average. These lots would sell for $75,000 in 2020, but Baker said lots purchased last year were developed between 2000 and 2007. These vacant lots are based on prices from that time frame.
“A lot of these lots are running on 15-year-old neighborhoods,” said Baker. “That’s a big factor.”
Lonsdale contractors also build homes for reasonable prices, said Baker. Home buyers typically choose from five to seven floor plans, and builders save the buyers from further expenses by limiting their customization of the homes.
The average new home permit value in Lonsdale was $242,000 last year, and the total value of single-family home permits issued in Lonsdale was $11.2 million.
Lonsdale had 90 total home sales in 2019, a decrease of 37 from 2018. The average home sale price in Lonsdale in 2019 was about $265,000 — up about $21,500 from 2018’s $243,000 average. The highest sale, located in a newer development, went for $368,000 while the lowest sale was $70,500.
LGI Homes built 25, over half of Lonsdale's new homes in 2019. Loomis homes followed with the second largest total, 15 homes.
Comparing school district regions, new homes in the New Prague district were more evenly matched with those in the Tri-City United district in 2019. Twenty new homes were built in the TCU district and 26 in the New Prague district. That’s a significant change from 2018, when the New Prague district saw just four new homes and the TCU district saw 41.
New homes were constructed in seven different developments — 21 in Willow Creek Heights, 11 in Legacy Meadows, and five or less in each of the remaining developments.
Only 160 platted single-family lots remain vacant in Lonsdale within the newer residential subdivision developments. Eagle Creek, Shadow Stone and Singing Hills are full, and other subdivisions like RayAnn Acres, Heritage Estates, Harvest Ponds and Rolling Ridge are close to 100% complete. Val Rose Gardens is the only subdivision with more than half of its vacant lots left.
As these lots become more full, the city of Lonsdale has considered land to start new subdivisions. In November 2019, the Lonsdale City Council approved a request for annexation of property from Wheatland Township into the city of Lonsdale for a subdivision called Crusader Ridge, which Garry Tupy of ALG Enterprises proposed. Crusader Ridge would meet the needs of Lonsdale residents who want to transition to a larger home and lot without moving out of town.
In 2020 so far, Baker said only four housing permits in Lonsdale have been reviewed, paid for and approved. But that’s similar to last year, when three permits were issued by April. Baker said it’s not uncommon for contractors to bring in 12 permits for approval at once, so he anticipates more are ahead.
Building permits, as a whole, saw an increase in Lonsdale, from 234 in 2018 to 264 in 2019, and Baker predicts an increase again. Since the coronavirus outbreak, he’s seen an increase in building permits, possibly because stimulus checks prompted residents to complete building projects like storage sheds.
“It will be interesting to see what takes place in 2020, if the virus will have an effect on builders or buyers and if they’re still interested in purchasing because mortgage interest rates have dropped,” said Baker.