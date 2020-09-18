Lonsdale residents can expect little to no increase in their property taxes for 2021.
On Monday, Sept. 14, the council held its final special meeting to discuss the city’s 2021 preliminary property tax levy before approving it at a regular meeting. The Lonsdale City Council is scheduled to approve the preliminary budget at its Sept. 24 meeting in time for Rice County to certify it before the Sept. 30 deadline.
Based on discussions and city staff recommendations, City Administrator Joel Erickson said the council agreed to keep the tax rate the same at 54.058. Doing so will provide a bit of additional revenue, due to an anticipated 7% increase in valuations. The council has based the preliminary budget off of an additional $148,900 in property tax revenue. The preliminary tax levy for 2021 is $2.2 million. For the past two years, the preliminary tax levy was $2.1 million.
Mayor Tim Rud said the economic effects of COVID-19 partially drove the decision to keep the tax rate the same, and that the council kept in mind families that are struggling. In addition, he pointed out that a number of properties will have special assessments as a result of roadwork in their neighborhoods.
“We’ve had some pretty good discussions with the department heads,” Rud said. “… I think it’s a good budget; I’m happy with it.”
Rud said most residential property owners will pay a similar amount in taxes in 2021 as they did this year, plus or minus $100. The county sets valuations, however, and that could impact the actual amount.
Erickson said most businesses, at least the ones he tracks, will see a decrease in their city taxes as well.
Over the course of several budget meetings this year, the council discussed short- and long-term city equipment needs. Erickson said he worked with staff to develop a long-term capital improvement plan into the budget so the city can update large equipment pieces before they become outdated. A larger and more versatile tractor for Public Works made the list, and a long-term plan involves funding for a new plow truck in 2023.
The City Council took construction projects into account for next year’s budget, including a flashing stoplight at County Road 2/Hwy. 19 to help prevent future accidents. A Glencoe man who worked in Lonsdale was killed in January after his vehicle and another headed west on County Road 2 collided. There have been several crashes at that location, leading the council to consider upgrades to the intersection.
Another likely project is a configuration of Eighth Avenue, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive.
City staff recommended no seal coating for street reconstruction projects in 2021 because streets haven’t met the minimum age requirements for the repairs.
A major budgetary focus of the Economic Development Authority will be the implementation of Business Retention and Expansion program initiatives.
The Lonsdale Public Library’s needs include new computers to lease from SELCO. Since the library closed due to COVID-19 earlier in the year and reduced its hours, city staff projects a positive fund balance in the library fund. Erickson said that surplus will help offset a portion of the property tax levy needed for next year.
Erickson reported few if any changes to administration and said the council did not make any recommendations to base budget decisions off of COVID-19.
When the final budget being approved, Erickson said the goal is to make sure enterprise funds like water, sewer and liquor are cash-flowing and solvent.
“I think we’ve come up with a budget that continues to provide at least the same level of service to the residents with minimal tax impact,” Erickson said. “And I think quite frankly that some people will actually see a decrease in their taxes while still maintaining at least the same level of services.”