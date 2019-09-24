When Stan Chromy, of New Prague, asked three of his grandchildren to count the toy tractors he keeps in his five-tier trailer, each one came up with a different total. But all three counted 190 or more.
These tractors — all 1:16 scale models made of metal — are all attached to the trailer on platforms or on the floor so they can’t be removed. Chromy initially used stainless steel wire to keep his tractors in place, but that resulted in a scratched floor, so now he ties them up with fish lines.
Chromy shows his collection every year at the New Prague Dozinky Festival, most recently Sept. 21. He’s only missed one Dozinky Festival in the past 30 years, and he was surprised to learn how much the community missed seeing his collection during his one absence. It recently occurred to Chromy that he could also bring his trailer to future Lonsdale Community Days.
“There’s some elderly people who come up in their wheelchair and say, ‘I had one on the farm just like that,’” said Chromy. “I’ve heard that so many times. So it just brings memories back for people, and that gives me a thrill.”
At 84, Chromy said it’s become difficult to take his collection places on his own. For the Dozinky Festival, his sons help him set up and take down his display. His son Steve uses a manufactured tarp to cover the tractors in the trailer and return the collection safely to his dad’s garage. The trailer typically goes into storage Oct. 1 and remains there until spring.
Chromy already owned eight or nine 1:16 scale tractors when he began his collection in 1980. The first tractor he ever bought, a Farmall H model, is a replica of the first tractor he ever drove as an 8-year-old on his father’s farm. Now, his collection includes a wide variety of brands such as International Harvester, Case, Allis-Chamlers, John Deere and Ford. The oldest model he owns dates back to 1918.
The tractors Chromy purchases comes from all over the United States. He paid $25 for this first tractor, and the most he’s spent on one is $200. Chromy finds a number of his tractors in "Toy Farmer Magazine" and buys the products if he considers the prices fair. What makes Chromy’s collection unique is that he spends no more on tractors than one might spend on daily packs of cigarettes. Drawing that comparison motivated Chromy to keep his collection growing.
No matter the price he’s offered, Chromy doesn’t give away any of his tractors. However, he did bring 60 unused models to a Lonsdale auction one winter. Although he knows of other collectors in the business of buying and selling toy tractors, that’s not Chromy’s intention.
“I have them in my office and across the top of the wall, in enclosures to keep the dust off of them, and I just admire them myself every day,” said Chromy.
Chromy isn’t sure how much longer he’ll keep adding to his collection. He’s not worried about it, either. After he’s gone, he’d like his children and grandchildren to pick out the ones they like and do what they want with the rest. For now, Chromy likes the way his tractors evoke memories of growing up on a farm, working on farms after high school, farming for himself, and working for an erosion control company.
“That is some feeling I get,” said Chromy. “There is something about those tractors that will never go away.”