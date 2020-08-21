The Lonsdale Public Library opened its doors at 1006 Birch St. NE in April 2010, and while Librarian Marguerite Moran is thankful for the space inside the Villages of Lonsdale building, she’s excited to consider what the future holds at a larger location.
While funding and a project timeline hasn’t been established, the city of Lonsdale has a spot in mind for a future library at the 15th Avenue NE and Commerce Drive SE intersection — on the same property whee the city’s new police station will be completed in 2021.
Earlier this year, the city of Lonsdale purchased the two parcels of land, totaling 10 acres, to use in part for a new police station. Like the library, the need for a new police station stemmed from a lack of space and storage.
“We’re in design right now, and the city wants to be in a position timeline-wise where we have the option to bid and potentially start construction yet this year,” City Administrator Joel Erickson said of the police station.
In planning for a new police station, Wold Architects has accounted for future amenities in the master plan. While Erickson said construction on the library won’t begin anytime soon, the city plans to reserve part of that additional land for a new library of about 5,000 square-feet.
Moran has been meeting weekly with the contractor to discuss potential designs for the future building and consider ways to utilize the space.
Since the current location was not originally intended for library use, Moran said librarians needed to adjust the lighting and turned a small conference room into a story time room. The library has no designated quiet space or a specific programming space for children. The new building would open the door for not only more programming but also for more storage space and shelving for books and DVDs.
“In six years, I’ve added quite a few shelves, and all our shelves are full,” Moran said. “In order to have space, we have to be aggressive in getting rid of old stuff.”
As the police station project comes together, Moran will continue meeting with the architects to flesh out a more detailed plan for a new library building.
“I feel like we’ve had really good communication about what the needs are for the library,” Moran said. “… I’m looking forward to talking through how to make the best use of the space.”