Expect more natural lighting, more flexible seating and more open spaces the next time you set foot inside Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary.
The east wing addition, one of several projects made possible by a $22.1 million bond referendum the community passed in February 2018, is practically complete. That means new classrooms, new furniture and a new commons area for the TCU district's Lonsdale learners.
“I’m just excited, it’s very student-friendly,” said TCU Lonsdale first-grade teacher Kaymee Butler. “I’m really excited for the commons area.”
The new wing contains classrooms for kindergarten through third-grade students, and all but the third-grade classrooms are brand new. This allows for clear separation of the school's younger grades and upper grades while same-grade teachers collaborate more frequently.
Folding glass doors separate a section of the classrooms for each grade level, making it possible for kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade teachers to combine their classroom sections for increased opportunities.
TCU Lonsdale Principal Meyer said children have become accustomed to the co-teaching model and even enter a classroom expecting the collaboration. With the folding doors, which are soundproof, co-teaching becomes easier and students get to know children from other sections in their grade.
Moving kindergarten to another area of the building opened up more space for the Early Childhood section to the left of the TCU Lonsdale entrance. Now with four classrooms instead of two, the school offers a program called Kindergarten Wrap, a half-preschool, half-kindergarten experience.
Another new classroom at TCU Lonsdale is a SMART (Stimulating Maturity through Accelerated Readiness Training) room. Students in grades kindergarten through second grade and special education students will use the area primarily for movement breaks. Teachers may "check out" the room for 30-minute intervals and let their students play at the stations designed to increase their ability to work with a teacher's direction. The monkey bars, for example, strengthen a child’s handlebar grip and improves handwriting.
The learning commons area for kindergarten through third-grade presents a close view of the school’s butterfly garden right outside the end of the east addition. Meyer expects teachers will use the area for outdoor learning more often now that the building is closer to the garden.
Kindergarten lockers are located in the commons area, which is otherwise reserved for all grade levels in the east wing. The space includes Chromecast-enabled TV monitors for breakout sessions, and lounge furniture and cushions for comfortable seating.
Meyer said representatives from kindergarten through second-grade played roles in selecting the furniture, and Butler especially was a key player in making decisions.
“It was nice to feel involved,” said Butler. “It was a way of showing this is our students and our school.”
Apart from the east wing, TCU Lonsdale took on a couple of add-on projects that benefit students in all grades.
One project required moving the large cabinet in the technology classroom directly behind the media center. The cabinet had blocked off the window as well as risers students may now use for dramatic storytelling.
“It’s a small change but a big difference,” said Meyer.
All new tables on wheels and glider chairs make it possible for students to push the furniture off to the side of the technology room if they need more space. A couple standing tables in the back of the classroom present even more flexible seating options.
The new art room at TCU Lonsdale, a previous classroom, also received a facelift. The new space includes three oversize sinks, flexible seating and a woodworking bench. These features promote the TCU district’s flexible learning goals, encouraging students to learn the same skill but demonstrate it in different ways. One student might draw a concept while another chooses to use the woodwork bench to build a model.
“Our kids are going to love that space,” said Meyer.
The community is invited to check out the finished building project at TCU Lonsdale for an open house event 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. Open house events are also planned for TCU Le Center Sept. 16 and TCU Montgomery Sept. 17. And open house for TCU High School is Dec. 10, after the completion of the performing arts center.
“We’re so appreciative of voter support for the bond referendum and feel it’s really important to show the community members the finished projects,” said TCU Superintendent Teri Preisler. “… It’s important to have everyone come and see the value that’s been added to our school district.”