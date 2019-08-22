Expect more natural lighting, more flexible seating and more open spaces the next time you set foot inside Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary.

The east wing addition, one of several projects made possible by a $22.1 million bond referendum the community passed in February 2018, is practically complete. That means new classrooms, new furniture and a new commons area for the TCU district's Lonsdale learners.

“I’m just excited, it’s very student-friendly,” said TCU Lonsdale first-grade teacher Kaymee Butler. “I’m really excited for the commons area.”

The new wing contains classrooms for kindergarten through third-grade students, and all but the third-grade classrooms are brand new. This allows for clear separation of the school's younger grades and upper grades while same-grade teachers collaborate more frequently.

Folding glass doors separate a section of the classrooms for each grade level, making it possible for kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade teachers to combine their classroom sections for increased opportunities.

TCU Lons nanawall.jpg

NanaWall folding doors between kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade class sections allow more co-teaching opportunities for TCU Lonsdale staff. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

TCU Lonsdale Principal Meyer said children have become accustomed to the co-teaching model and even enter a classroom expecting the collaboration. With the folding doors, which are soundproof, co-teaching becomes easier and students get to know children from other sections in their grade.

Moving kindergarten to another area of the building opened up more space for the Early Childhood section to the left of the TCU Lonsdale entrance. Now with four classrooms instead of two, the school offers a program called Kindergarten Wrap, a half-preschool, half-kindergarten experience.

Another new classroom at TCU Lonsdale is a SMART (Stimulating Maturity through Accelerated Readiness Training) room. Students in grades kindergarten through second grade and special education students will use the area primarily for movement breaks. Teachers may "check out" the room for 30-minute intervals and let their students play at the stations designed to increase their ability to work with a teacher's direction. The monkey bars, for example, strengthen a child’s handlebar grip and improves handwriting.

TCU Lons SMART room.jpg

This new SMART room at TCU Lonsdale will primarily be available for kindergarten, first-grade, second-grade and special education students. Once it's complete, students can choose between about one dozen stations. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

The learning commons area for kindergarten through third-grade presents a close view of the school’s butterfly garden right outside the end of the east addition. Meyer expects teachers will use the area for outdoor learning more often now that the building is closer to the garden.

Kindergarten lockers are located in the commons area, which is otherwise reserved for all grade levels in the east wing. The space includes Chromecast-enabled TV monitors for breakout sessions, and lounge furniture and cushions for comfortable seating.

TCU Lons commons.jpg

Funky light fixtures and natural lighting from the windows work together to create a warm and welcoming environment in the new TCU Lonsdale wing. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
TCU Lons commons 3.jpg

Kindergartners at TCU Lonsdale have their lockers outside their classrooms, in the learning commons area. Next to these lockers are cushions students may use for flexible seating options. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
TCU Lons commons 2.jpg

The learning commons area in the new TCU Lonsdale K-2 wing includes TV monitors for added learning and various flexible seating. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Meyer said representatives from kindergarten through second-grade played roles in selecting the furniture, and Butler especially was a key player in making decisions.

“It was nice to feel involved,” said Butler. “It was a way of showing this is our students and our school.”

Apart from the east wing, TCU Lonsdale took on a couple of add-on projects that benefit students in all grades.

One project required moving the large cabinet in the technology classroom directly behind the media center. The cabinet had blocked off the window as well as risers students may now use for dramatic storytelling.

TCU Lons 2.jpg

TCU Lonsdale students will have more access to the natural lighting coming through the window and the risers in the back of the technology space now that the cabinet/divider is gone. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

“It’s a small change but a big difference,” said Meyer.

All new tables on wheels and glider chairs make it possible for students to push the furniture off to the side of the technology room if they need more space. A couple standing tables in the back of the classroom present even more flexible seating options.

TCU Lons 1.jpg

As a smaller project in the midst of construction, the technology space in TCU Lonsdale received a makeover. Where the blue carpets starts, there was once a large cabinet that served as a wall. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

The new art room at TCU Lonsdale, a previous classroom, also received a facelift. The new space includes three oversize sinks, flexible seating and a woodworking bench. These features promote the TCU district’s flexible learning goals, encouraging students to learn the same skill but demonstrate it in different ways. One student might draw a concept while another chooses to use the woodwork bench to build a model.

“Our kids are going to love that space,” said Meyer.

Mollie Meyer.jpg

TCU Lonsdale Principal Mollie Meyer shows how the new cupboard spaces in the new art room in the elementary school are accessible to young children while the upper cabinets are used for storage. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
TCU Lons art room 2.jpg

The new art room at TCU Lonsdale, another added project, includes a woodcarving table and large sinks. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

The community is invited to check out the finished building project at TCU Lonsdale for an open house event 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. Open house events are also planned for TCU Le Center Sept. 16 and TCU Montgomery Sept. 17. And open house for TCU High School is Dec. 10, after the completion of the performing arts center.

“We’re so appreciative of voter support for the bond referendum and feel it’s really important to show the community members the finished projects,” said TCU Superintendent Teri Preisler. “… It’s important to have everyone come and see the value that’s been added to our school district.”

