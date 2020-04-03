Just before Easter, the Lonsdale Ambassadors usually gear up to host the annual Jaycee Park egg hunt for hundreds of area children.
That's not the case this year, as the coronavirus pandemic makes large group gatherings unsafe. Instead, the Lonsdale Ambassadors Board brainstormed new ideas to give children something to do at home to replace the cancelled event.
Heather Lerfald and Tina Simon, who co-captained the egg hunt for the past few years, invite area families to participate in a virtual Easter Bunny event.
The Lonsdale Ambassadors have provided a blank Easter bunny coloring page at bit.ly/lonsdalebunny2020 for children to color, or they can create their own Easter Bunny using whatever materials they have at home.
Participants may submit their creations by uploading a photo or video and sharing it one of two ways: by posting it on Facebook using #lonsdalebunny2020 or by emailing the photo or video to lonsdaleambassadors@hotmail.com. Participants must include their age group: 0-3, 4-6 or 7-10. The deadline for submissions is April 11.
Each participant will have their named entered into a prize drawing for their age group. Children whose names are drawn may pick up their prizes at a later date, whenever it's safe.
More information about the virtual Easter event will be posted on the Lonsdale Ambassadors Facebook page and lonsdaleambassadors.com.