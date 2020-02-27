Lonsdale Mayor Tim Rud released his 2020 mayor’s report Feb. 5, and following a successful State of the City luncheon in 2019, the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce invited Rud to deliver his address for a second year.
Chamber businesses and organization representatives gathered in the Lonsdale Public Library Thursday for a lunch sponsored by Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric before Rud summarized 2019 in Lonsdale and the projects ahead for 2020.
In his address, Rud recognized the achievements and goals of the various city departments, volunteers, organizations, businesses and schools that serve the Lonsdale community. He also provided guests with copies of his 12-page report, which covers more details from each department.
In his report, Rud noted the biggest building improvements for 2019 include the 11,000 square foot addition of Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School and site improvements and foundation footings at 109 2nd Ave. NE, a future Olympia Ice Resurfacer shop.
Rud also named the biggest project of 2019 for the Public Works department: the Lift Station No. 1 decommissioning. The project involved removal of a lift station and the installation of a gravity flow sanitary sewer.
A street and utility improvement project, dedicated to the area east of Main Street S to the south end of Highway 19, is complete in all four stages. There were no street projects in 2019, but instead, the year served as a time to plan ahead for construction of the Second Avenue SW area. Construction of this project will begin in May or June.
Rud also said in his address that he expects construction to begin on an independent living facility near the Villages of Lonsdale as well as new residential developments. One development would be an addition to the Harmony Meadows subdivision and the other, called Crusader Ridge, would be built on the north side of Lonsdale.
Another potential project is a new police station. Rud said the City Council will resume discussion of this needed facility at upcoming meetings.
Updating the community on the Trcka Park project, Rud said the soccer field is essentially complete with fencing and netting now installed. This year, the Park Board will oversee the warming house/storage/pavilion building and ice rink on the same site. The Park Board, Rud noted in his report, will also explore options to repair the trail behind Willow Creek Drive SE.
Lonsdale also continues to experience considerable residential growth.
“Lonsdale is basically a booming city as far as housing,” said Rud in his address.
In his report, Rud said Lonsdale issued 46 new single family home permits in 2019. The construction value of these homes was approximately $11.2 million. The total number of permits issued was 365, valuing approximately $13.2 million. According to Rud’s report, the city projects 35 new single-family home permits in 2020.
Other 2019 statistics in the report include:
- The Lonsdale Public Library checked out approximately 21,000 items to 2,049 patrons.
- The Lonsdale Police Department reported a total of 4,128 incidents, a decrease of 11% from 2018.
- The Lonsdale Fire Department responded to 337 calls, which was consistent with 2018.
- Lonsdale Liquor ended the year with $1.8 million in sales.
Rud’s full report also includes updates on the Economic Development Authority, the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce, the Planning Commission, Lonsdale Emergency Services (SkyWarn) and the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf, among other entities. View the full report at bit.ly/2T6rUNN.